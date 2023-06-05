NTAG ORV XO Timothy Henken

Courtesy Photo | Bio Photo for Cmdr. Timothy Henken, Executive Officer NTAG Ohio River Valley.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Bio Photo for Cmdr. Timothy Henken, Executive Officer NTAG Ohio River Valley. see less | View Image Page

Commander Patrick Henken is a native of Houston, Texas. He attended Louisiana State University, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in History. Upon graduation in May of 2007, he was commissioned as an ensign and reported to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida, for aviation indoctrination.



Commander Henken completed primary flight training with the Shooters of Training Squadron (VT) Six and advanced flight training with the Hellions of Helicopter Training Squadron (HT) 28. He was winged as a Naval Aviator in September 2009 and reported to Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light (HSL) 40 for instruction in the SH-60B Seahawk.



Upon completion of training at HSL-40, Commander Henken reported to the Easyriders of HSL-37 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. He deployed onboard USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93) as the Training Officer and USS Vandegrift (FFG-48) as the Operations Officer. He later served as the squadron Naval Air Training and Operating Procedures Standardization (NATOPS) Officer.



Following his first sea tour, CDR Henken reported to the Doerbirds of VT-2 at NAS Whiting Field as an instructor in the T-6B Texan II. While at VT-2, CDR Henken served as the squadron NATOPS Officer. Following instructor duty, CDR Henken reported to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. FOURTH Fleet as the Flag Aide.



For his department head tour, CDR Henken reported to the Wolfpack of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 flying the MH-60R Seahawk. The squadron deployed as part of Carrier Airwing (CVW) 11 onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71). While at HSM-75, CDR Henken served as the Detachment THREE Officer-in-Charge, Squadron Maintenance Officer, and Operations Officer. He was named the HSM-75 2020 Officer of the Year.



Following his department head tour, CDR Henken reported to the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, where he earned a Master of Arts with highest distinction in Defense and Strategic Studies. Upon graduation from the War College, CDR Henken reported to the VX 1 Pioneers as the Executive Officer.



CDR Henken has accumulated more than 2900 flight hours in various type/model/series of naval aircraft. His decorations include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (3 awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (5 awards), and various campaign and unit awards.