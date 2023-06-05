MCAS Cherry Point Spotlights Civilian of the Year Awardees

Photo By Lance Cpl. Jade Farrington | U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Commanding Officer Col. Brendan...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Jade Farrington | U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Commanding Officer Col. Brendan Burks congratulates Vera Campbell, Marine and Family Program director, during the Civilian of the Year award ceremony at Miller’s Landing, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 5, 2023. The ceremony spotlighted six total awardees from various departments on the installation who exceeded performance expectations to serve the MCAS Cherry Point community and beyond. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade Farrington) see less | View Image Page

Civilian employees were honored for their exemplary service and dedication to duty during the Civilian of the Year award ceremony at Miller’s Landing, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 5, 2023. The ceremony spotlighted six awardees from various departments on the installation who exceeded performance expectations to serve the MCAS Cherry Point community and beyond. Awards were given on both the local level and Marine Corps Installation Command-level.



“It’s a great opportunity to thank America’s Air Station employees that stand out and really go above and beyond in the conduct of their jobs,” said Col. Brendan Burks, MCAS Cherry Point commanding officer.



Awardees included:



Hailey Stephenson, housing management specialist, was awarded the MCAS Cherry Point Junior General Schedule Civilian of the Year 2022. Stephenson was awarded the Department of the Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal for her exemplary leadership in the management of the advocacy program.



Beverly Guerin, administrative specialist, was awarded the MCAS Cherry Point Junior Non-Appropriated Fund Civilian of the Year 2022. Guerin was selected for the Department of the Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal for her superior support and leadership to Marine Corps Community Services employees and community through her attention to detail and personal accountability.



Vera Campbell, Marine and Family Program director, was awarded the MCAS Cherry Point Senior Non-Appropriated Fund Civilian of the Year 2022. Campbell was selected for the department of the Navy Civilian Service Commendation Medal for her meritorious service to the Marine and Family Program and Marine Corps Community Services through her professionalism and exceptional performance of duty.



James Herring, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Equipment Mechanic, was awarded the MCI-COM Junior Wage Grade Employee of the Year 2022. Herring was selected for his meritorious service and contributing to more than 500 preventative and corrective maintenance work orders and exceeding the requirements of his position through exceptional initiative and drive.



Thomas Deininger, Work Center 45 supervisor, was awarded the MCI-COM Senior Wage Grade Employee of the Year 2022. Deininger was selected for his ability to perform demanding duties in an exemplary and highly professional manner.



Kenneth Cobb, range management officer, was awarded the MCI-COM Senior General Schedule Employee of the Year 2022. Cobb was selected for his exceptional initiative, drive and dedication.



“The awards and the different categories compete at not only the Marine Corps Installations East level, but also the Marine Corps Installations Command level,” Burks says. “So, some of our awardees won out of six installations and they also won out of 25 bases and stations all over the world. We have the best employees here at America’s Air Station.”