    NAVSUP WSS Changes Command

    Rear Adm. Matt Ott (Left) assumed command of Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) from Rear Adm. Ken Epps in a ceremony aboard NSA Philadelphia, June 9.

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Story by Brian Jones 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Rear Adm. Matt Ott assumed command of Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) from Rear Adm. Ken Epps in a ceremony aboard NSA Philadelphia, June 9.

    Epps took command of NAVSUP WSS in May 2021.

    “We faced tough challenges and overcame significant obstacles this last two years. You found a way to not only survive, but thrive during COVID and most impressively - never skipped a beat. Your continued patriotism and dedication to our mission inspire me, and I could not be prouder of you, nor more thrilled with the way you soared when asked to lead,” said Epps. “The Navy’s most valuable asset has always been its people, and there is no better group of professionals I would want to work with. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Commander. Thank you for all that you do, and for showing the world what right looks like.”

    Epps is a 1990 graduate of Vanderbilt University, where he commissioned through the Reserve Officers Training Corps program. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was the recipient of the Frank Hawkins Kenan Award for Excellence, and is a distinguished graduate of the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, where he earned a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy.

    He served on USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63), USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), and commanded the NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center in Pearl Harbor. His personal awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.
    Epps next assignment will be Commander, NAVSUP and 50th Chief of the Supply Corps.

    Ott, a native of Richmond, Virginia, takes command of an organization of more than 2,500 personnel across three sites that provide program and supply support for naval aircraft, ships and submarines worldwide.
    He comes to NAVSUP WSS after serving as Deputy Chief of Staff for Fleet Ordnance and Supply/Fleet Supply Officer, N41, U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

    NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss, and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

