Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington holds change of command

Capt. Omarr E. Tobias relieved Capt. Eric J. Hawn as commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington on the Washington Navy Yard June 9.



Tobias became the 11th commanding officer of NAVFAC Washington since its establishment in July 2004 and Naval District Washington regional engineer.



“This job for me is an enormous privilege,” said Capt. Tobias. “NAVFAC Washington is a wonderful place to work. You are going to get the very best of me.”



Tobias was the executive assistant to the Commander, NAVFAC, prior to inheriting a workforce of approximately 1,300 civilian and military personnel who provide a full range of facilities and engineering capabilities to the Navy, Marine Corps and other federal agencies in Maryland, Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia.



Capt. Tobias encouraged the NAVFAC Washington workforce to “take great pride in what you do. This command is critical to the nation’s defense, the local economy, and the people’s lives you touch, day in and day out. Take great pride in that. You are a special group and I am humbled to join you.”



A native of Hempstead, N.Y., Tobias graduated with honors from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering. He has a Master of Science in business administration from The Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland, and a Master of Science in national strategy from the Eisenhower School at the National Defense University. He is also a graduate of the Senior Executive Fellows Program at Harvard University.



Tobias’ expeditionary tours include company commander and officer in charge of construction detail Hawaii, U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 40; operations officer, NMCB 74; operations officer, 22nd Naval Construction Regiment; naval construction operations officer, Commander Task Force 68; and commanding officer, NMCB 5.



His installation operations and staff assignments include assistant resident officer in charge of construction, Camp Pendleton, Calif.; facilities engineering and acquisition division director, Public Works Department Washington; public works officer, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay; manpower and accessions officer, NAVFAC, and facilities and infrastructure program manager at Office of Chief of Naval Operations.



Tobias is a registered professional engineer in the state of Georgia, a member of the Defense Acquisition Corps, and qualified as a Seabee Combat Warfare Officer. His personal awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, three Meritorious Service Medals, five Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and numerous unit and campaign medals.



NAVFAC Atlantic Commander Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo presided over the change of command, presenting Hawn with the Legion of Merit award for leading the execution of nearly 5,000 contract actions and $2.2 billion in superior design, construction, environmental, and facility services across Naval District Washington.



“He has given everything to the Navy,” said Aguayo. “I want to thank you, Capt. Hawn, for your dedication, loyalty, commitment and for leading by example with the upmost integrity.”



Hawn retired after serving 30 years in the U.S. Navy and will reside in Washington State with his family.

