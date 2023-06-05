Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland hosted The Tuskegee Airmen Albuquerque Summer Aviation Camp

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Story by Sheridan Fidelman 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Tuskegee Airmen Albuquerque Summer Aviation Camp was held at Kirtland Air Force Base from June 5 to June 9. This five-day program, presented by Lt. Col. Alex Carothers, U.S. Air Force Retired, gave cadets a chance to explore various aviation careers through interactive and engaging activities.

    The goal of the camp is to honor the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and inspire young people in the community, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math fields such as Aviation, Aerospace, and related areas, to pursue higher education.

    The General Lloyd W. "Fig" Newton Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen is dedicated to honoring the achievements and legacy of the pioneering men and women of World War II. The chapter introduces young people in underrepresented communities to the exciting and lucrative world of Aviation and STEM through their award-winning, hands-on aerospace camps, as well as providing annual scholarships and awards to deserving individuals.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 12:53
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    New Mexico
    tuskegee Airmen
    Kirtland

