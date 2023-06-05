GTRI updates flare patterns to best IR threats

A multi-organizational effort brought together C-130H aircraft from the 139th Airlift Wing and 302nd Airlift Wing for comparison of different heat signatures, in St. Joseph, Mo.



Georgia Tech Research Institute performed radiometric data gathering on the C-130H’s from the 731st Airlift Squadron from Colorado Springs, and the 180th Airlift Squadron from St. Joseph.



Both aircraft are modified with the T-56-15A Rolls-Royce 3.5 engines, however the difference between the two were the new 8-bladed MP-2000 propeller that the 731st has vs. the 180th’s legacy 4-bladed propeller.



The data collected will be used to update and validate the aircraft’s signature in GTRI modeling and simulation that determines flare pattern effectiveness against adversarial infrared threats.



While the 731st was in St. Joseph, they and the 180th were able to conduct a formation rejoin, execute a low level route and air drop CDS bundles knocking out additional training requirements.



GTRI is the applied research organization of Georgia Tech University that works with the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center and C-130H Weapons Instructor Course.



GTRI in St. Joseph provides analysis and systems engineering for U.S. Air Force, Air Mobility Command, and Air Mobility Tactics Analysis Team. They perform in-depth analysis of existing and emerging threats, analysis of proposed or modified tactics and subject-matter-expert support for integration, installation and test for mobility aircraft.

