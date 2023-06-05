31st ADA welcomes new CSM

Photo By Monica Wood | Command Sgt. Maj. Tommy Flores took on the responsibilities as the senior enlisted...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Command Sgt. Maj. Tommy Flores took on the responsibilities as the senior enlisted advisor for the 31st Field Artillery Brigade during a during a ceremony on the Old Post Quadrangle at Fort Sill June 9, 2023. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (June 9, 2023) — Soldiers and families of the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade welcomed a new brigade command sergeant major during a ceremony on the Old Post Quadrangle at Fort Sill June 9, 2023.

Command Sgt. Maj. Tommy Flores took on the responsibilities as the senior enlisted advisor for brigade.



“I'm truly honored every day to be part of the greatest fighting force in the world — the United States Army,” Flores said. “That is why I've elected every year to continue serving in this capacity to our great nation. I have dedicated my life to hard work, and I have the privilege of leading America's best sons and daughters.”



Flores is an experienced leader and has served at all echelons within the Army. He returns to Fort Sill after serving as the 1st Battalion, 51st Air Defense Artillery, Multi-Domain Task Force Command Sergeant Major and prior to that as the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command G3 Operations Sergeant Major.



“It’s an understatement to say that he’s overqualified and the right leader for this position, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team,” said Col. Ryan Schrock, 31st ADA Brigade commander. “You now join ranks with the Titans of leadership and our branch, as Archer 7, such as Command Sgt. Major Thigpen and others who have left quite the legacy. Again, welcome to the team.”



Flores accepted the responsibility of the well-being of the Soldiers and Families of the brigade, as he received the brigade colors presented by Schrock – a job he says he is ready to do.



“I will do my part to ensure mission success,” Flores told the assembled Soldiers. “I am fully invested in the future of this organization and the road goes both ways. If you walk with me, I will run with you. I am your number one supporter and look forward to getting to work.”



Flores is a native of Las Cruces, New Mexico and graduated from high school in 1993. He enlisted in the Army June 1993 and attended basic training at Fort Sill and advanced individual training at Fort Bliss, Texas as an Avenger Crew Member. He is married to Laura, also of Las Cruces, and they have two children, Zanaya and Carlos. Flores is also a member of the Order of Saint Barbara (ADA) and Saint Dominic (Space).