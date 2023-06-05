USNCC Graduates Naval Studies Certificate Recipients

QUANTICO, Va. — U.S. Naval Community College recognized the graduates of the Naval Studies Certificate during a virtual graduation ceremony June 9, 2023.



These six Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen are among USNCC’s 2,101 students enrolled in degree-seeking programs that include the Naval Studies Certificate.



“The challenges we face today are different from those of the past,” said USNCC’s President Randi R. Cosentino, Ed.D. during her speech. "We can’t win the next war with money alone; we must educate our way to victory. As you continue your educational journey, I urge you to embrace this challenge. Take advantage of every opportunity to expand your knowledge, skills, and experience."



The five courses of the Naval Studies Certificate include NAV 101 – Naval Ethics and Leadership; NAV 102 – Modern Naval History; NAV 103 – Naval Force Design; NAV 104 – Civilian and Military Relations, Organization, and American Government; and NAV 105 – Introduction to the Geopolitical Environment. These courses are transferable to each of USNCC’s partner institutions and fulfill 15 semester hours of pre-designated core courses towards associate degrees.



These graduates may continue their education in one of the five associate degree programs currently offered: Military Studies, Cybersecurity, Nuclear Engineering Technology, Organizational Leadership, Aviation Maintenance Technology, Uncrewed Systems, or Maritime Logistics. USNCC is currently working on developing its Data Analytics program by the end of the year.



“We recognize with pride the sacrifices that each one of us has made throughout this course," said U.S. Navy Chief Intelligence Specialist Jon Vacho, graduating student speaker. "We did it. We endured. We were able to complete a very difficult course." He went on to talk about how the Naval Studies Certificate expanded their skills beyond the tangible. “It expanded our ability to research. It expanded our perspective of global events as well as those unique to the naval forces. It increased our leadership and our strategic thinking about the operational environment.”



“Lifelong learning is a journey,” said U.S. Coast Guard Command Master Chief Ed Lewis, USNCC’s Coast Guard liaison, during the ceremony. “Share what you have learned and bring someone with you. Again, congratulations on this monumental step in your personal development.”



The graduation ceremony is available on USNCC’s website, www.usncc.edu, as well as its official Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn channels.



The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Inquire Now link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC Pilot II program.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 10:55 Story ID: 446604 Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNCC Graduates Naval Studies Certificate Recipients, by CPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.