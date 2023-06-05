Norfolk Naval Shipyard employees and volunteers continue Clean the Bay Day tradition

(Portsmouth, Va.) – Nineteen Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) employees and volunteers removed 450 pounds of trash and debris during this year’s Clean the Bay day event at St. Juliens Creek Annex on June 2.



This is the third year in a row that NNSY and Naval Facilities (NAVFAC) Public Works Department Portsmouth employees and volunteers participated in Clean the Bay Day.



“I believe this event brings NNSY environmental enthusiasts together in an incredible way,” said NAVFAC Natural Resources Specialist Hayley Becker. “As a team, we have the opportunity to help protect our ecosystems and coastal waters.”



Becker continued, “It’s a beautiful experience to be in camaraderie with others while enjoying the outdoors and the gift of nature.”



Environmental stewardship is critical to the U.S. Navy’s mission. NNSY is dedicated to cleaning up the waterways in our area of responsibility (AOR) for the benefit of flora and fauna, our community, and naval forces.



According to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation website, Clean the Bay Day was established in 1989 and over 165,500 volunteers have collected 7.18 million pounds of debris from over 8,250 miles of shoreline. This local tradition brings people together from various backgrounds, such as military installations, businesses, clubs, churches, civic groups, and families. One team, one fight, working together for cleaner waterways and ecosystems for everyone to enjoy.

