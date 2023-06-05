Why me, why am I a Soldier? Why did I freely take this obligation? In retrospect, I never asked this question. A Tuesday morning in 2001 galvanized my resolve and mindset. Twenty plus years ago, my internal questions were: If not me then who, and if not now, then when?



My path wasn’t aligned to service in the military; I sought to honor and capitalize on the sacrifices my father made during his 26 years of Naval service. His selflessness provided an opportunity for my college education. I was destined to provide him return on his investment, viewing military service as failing him.



I wanted to pursue post graduate opportunities after graduating from the University of Central Florida. I needed a method to finance this direction and chose to enroll in Army ROTC to cover the costs like many. I had a plan. Military service simply served as a means to an end.



At 7:14 a.m. on a Tuesday in September, my plan changed. Facing the single worst day in America since Dec. 7, 1941 — the Pearl Harbor Attack, I knew my path. I was embarking in the adventure to uphold over 220 years of tradition answering my Nation’s call. I sought the obligation to lean into the breach, run to where others are running from, and selflessly serve without hesitation.



I learned a culture of values, while gaining a love for the people I serve with, for, and alongside. I’ve learned you can never underestimate the heart of a volunteer, especially the one who stands while others kneel.



Over time, I’ve grown to personify a familiar phrase repeated many times in many forums, John 15:13: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

I’ve been in the company of amazing heroes. They have displayed undaunting courage, intrepid fighting spirit, and inspirational devotion. I would never exchange these life moments; and I’m sorry to those who’ve never experienced them.



I’ve surmised Shakespeare was a warrior’s poet, and Henry V’s St. Crispin’s Day resonates among warriors. To paraphrase, “We few, we happy few, we band of brothers; for he today that sheds his blood with me shall be my brother.”



Our bonds through deployments, duty stations, and life live on through the years. I’ve cherished relationships built through the years as family. I can’t imagine another profession providing this personal fulfillment. I’m thankful to belong to this fraternity of professionals.



On the tail end of a career that’s experienced service in Iraq, Afghanistan, the COVID Task Force, and now supporting our partners in Europe, I no longer have any questions.



I’m here to assist in evolving the question to, “Why Not Me?”

