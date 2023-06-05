NAVSUP Business Systems Center Completes Scaled Agile Framework Workshop

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Forty-seven information technology specialists, program managers, project managers, and department directors assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Headquarters and NAVSUP Business Systems Center (BSC) completed a week-long Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) and Program Increment Planning workshop onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, May 25.



The workshop covered topics including Agile Release Trains (ART), Lean-Agile principles, DevOps integration, and the application of SAFe frameworks to the specific needs of the Navy Data Platform (NDP) cloud migration. Participants gained insight into collaborative planning, continuous delivery, and agile architecture, enabling them to streamline processes and optimize resource utilization during cloud migration.



“Working as an application administrator and database management lead, I can use the principles learned to create an implementation roadmap aligned with our business strategy and core values to deliver software upgrades, software migration, server migration, and data warehouse support,” said Shauna Floyd, information technology specialist for NAVSUP BSC Data/Analytics Solutions department.



Allison Holle, project engagement lead for NAVSUP BSC Data/Analytics Solutions department and certified SAFe Agilist, helped participants learn how to apply the SAFe concepts to the(NDP)cloud migration and day-to-day work.



“One of the key differences of scaled agile from traditional development is that instead of working in small, siloed teams, you’re bringing together multiple cross-department and cross-command teams focused on enhancing collaboration and value delivery,” said Holle.



Holle also noted the agile process allows teams to identify issues and make changes to deliver the best business solution early in development, reducing re-work and increasing quality and speed of delivery.



“It all comes down to collaboration, quality, and speed of delivery. SAFe is really beneficial when working with large groups at the enterprise level, and moving forward, we can use this framework no matter what solution we're delivering,” said Holle.



“The end state is a team of teams working towards an end goal,” said Karl Larson, enterprise architect for NAVSUP Headquarters Systems Integration Group. “Having everyone in the same room, talking face-to-face rather than over emails, really speeds up the process. This entire process aligns perfectly with the Speed and Agility line of effort in the NAVSUP Information Technology Campaign Plan.”



“Agile provides a more personalized approach for project management through constant communication between the business owners and the information technology (IT) project team that enables the collective team to be more responsive to change and deliver business value more quickly,” said Capt. David D. Carnal, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC. “The work that this team completed at this workshop is going to help NAVSUP BSC to rapidly adapt agile methodology which aligns with my priority to enable agility in IT delivery.”



NAVSUP BSC is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP, and provides information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of information systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting.



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor and family care activities with mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.



For more information about NAVSUP Headquarters, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Headquarters/.

