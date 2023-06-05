USS Jefferson Returns to Home Port

Courtesy Photo | 230531-N-PW480-0021 NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 31, 2023) - Families wave as the Los...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 230531-N-PW480-0021 NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 31, 2023) - Families wave as the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returns from a scheduled five-month deployment to its home port of Naval Base Guam, May 31. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 31, 2023) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) returned to its homeport of Naval Base Guam after a routine five-month deployment,

“I am extremely proud of all Jefferson City Sailors,” said Cmdr. Robert McDowell, Jefferson City’s commanding officer. “My crew prove time and time again that Jefferson City is forward-leaning, rises to challenges and will always display proficiency, mission-readiness and lethality. I am exceptionally impressed by all of them.”



During the deployment, Jefferson City conducted missions vital to national security, enhancing t operational capabilities and deterrence within the Indo-Pacific.



“As expected, Jefferson City met and exceeded all expectations for the deployment,” said Capt. Carl Trask, commander, Submarine Squadron 15. “Their sustained superior performance and ability to remain vigilant, on station and ready for any mission is a testament to the professionalism of the captain

and crew.”



Commissioned February 29, 1992, Jefferson City is the first United States Navy ship to bear the name. Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines make up the majority of the submarine force, with nearly 40 still in commission. Jefferson City arrived to Guam upon completion of deployment on Dec. 16, 2021, where they conducted operations vital to national security in the Western Pacific.



Jefferson City is one of several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), which is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. The squadron staff is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to these commands. Also based out of Naval Base Guam are submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39). The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.



For more information on Jefferson City, please visit https://www.csp.navy.mil/jeffersoncity.