NCTS Change of Command

Photo By Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie | Cmdr. Jimmie Nelson, commanding officer for U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS) Guam, is piped aboard following a change of command ceremony at the NCTS headquarters building on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, June 9. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

DEDEDO, Guam (June 9, 2023) – U.S. Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS) Guam held a change of command ceremony at the NCTS headquarters building on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, June 9.



Cmdr. Jimmie Nelson took command from Cmdr. Anthony Marc Bumatay during the ceremony, with Capt. Michael Salehi, commanding officer of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, Pacific, as the presiding officer.



Under Bumatay’s leadership, NCTS Guam supported all-domain operations across a wide spectrum of Navy, joint and coalition mission areas in the U.S. Indo-Pacific and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility.



He commanded 300 military and civilian personnel through unprecedented growth and oversaw the most comprehensive C5I modernization in the Pacific in nearly two decades totaling nearly $2B in military construction projects.



During Bumatay’s tenure, NCTS Guam won the 2022 Defense Information Systems Agency Small SATCOM Gateway of the Year and executed highly successful U.S. Tenth Fleet Operational Readiness and U.S. Naval Information Forces ULTRA-S Inspections, both citing NCTS Guam as a benchmark.



Bumatay heads to U.S. Fifth Fleet and U.S. Naval Central Command in Manama, Bahrain, as the Assistant Chief of Staff for C5I.



Nelson reports to NCTS Guam from Defense Information Systems Agency's Field Office in Manama, Bahrain, where he served as the officer-in-charge.



With almost 35 years in the Navy, Nelson brings extensive operational experience, completing deployments in the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility. He also previously served as the executive officer of NCTS Guam.



NCTS Guam provides assured command and control, multi-spectral connectivity, network operations and information assurance to over 20,000 users in support of U.S. Department of Defense operations worldwide.