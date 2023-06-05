Service member teaches different training methods during joint exercise

Photo By Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring | A U.S. Army Soldier participating in Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2023 (JEMX-23)...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring | A U.S. Army Soldier participating in Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2023 (JEMX-23) prepares to perform a fasciotomy during JEMX-23 on Fort Cavazos, Texas, June 7, 2023. JEMX-23 is a multinational training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), damage control resuscitation/surgery, care of Military Working Dogs (MWD), autologous fresh whole blood transfusion, burn management, and Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) capabilities. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Service members and multinational forces gather for Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2023 (JEMX2023) at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), here, June 7, 2023.



JEMX-23 is a multinational training event for partnership in medical excellence where all trainees receive professional classroom instruction along with practical trainings in different events such as Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), damage control resuscitation/surgery, care of Military Working Dogs (MWD), autologous fresh whole blood transfusion, burn management, and Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) capabilities.



TCCC is designed to reduce preventable death on the battlefield while maintaining operational success.



“This one is definitely different,” said retired Sgt. 1st Class Luke Sciulli, a ten-year veteran who has worked with multiple units to include a special forces medical team. “It’s on a pretty large scale. ”



The JEMX-23 allows trainees to practice the utilization of standardized, rapidly deployable, networked, self-mobile, modular, and scalable resuscitative and surgical assets in support of unified land operations.



Five hundred trainers and two thousand trainees will simulate realistic combat casualty care to increase unit and individual combat readiness and interoperability.



Collectively, participants include over sixty medical specialties from more than seventy units from the U.S. Army (Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve), U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marines as well as multinational forces, Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center (CRDAMC) graduating Emergency Medicine (EM) Residents, CRDAMC graduating Family Medicine residents, and Navy Medical Center San Diego graduating EM residents.



“There’s a lot of subject matter experts (SME),” said Sciulli. “We’re keeping a very small instructor-to-trainee ratio and we’re getting to spend a lot of one-on-one time with them and small unit time with them to be able to explain…experiences and techniques and things like that.”



JEMX is unlike any other training in the military due to its size, scope, complexity and the depth of the talent pool of SMEs from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and multinational forces. All trainees receive didactic instruction followed by engagement in tactical care scenarios or practical care lanes as selected by the trainee-to-trainee chain of command.



“The SMEs from all over the country have experiences from all over the world," said Sciulli. “I think it's a really good opportunity for the people that are coming through these lanes to kind of pick all of their brains.”



The purpose of JEMX is to provide realistic combat casualty care and high-yield realistic operational training to associated medical military occupational specialties (MOS) and areas of concentration (AOC) respective to their critical tasks by executing multiple training venues.



“They’re used to working in the hospital. Here we’re making them be responsible for damage control, resuscitation, getting them ready for surgery, prolonged field care and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies, so I think that we’re really taking them out of their comfort zones and really showing them what reality could look like,” said Sciulli.



By the end of the exercise, our end state is to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability as seen through the capture of individual critical tasks, increase partnership between III Corps units, branch services, and allied partners.



“Anybody can be a good provider whenever you have all the resources, all the lighting and all the support,” said Sciulli. “I need to make sure that whenever we go somewhere austere, that you're still going to be able to perform at a high level, regardless of what your environment, your equipment, or your capabilities are.”





