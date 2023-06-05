Corps seeks comments on Mud Lake drawdown at Lake Traverse

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking comments on the draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for the Mud Lake drawdown in Traverse County, Minnesota and Roberts County, South Dakota.



The proposed action would occur at Mud Lake, one of the two reservoirs at the Lake Traverse flood control project. The purpose of the project is to improve wildlife habitat within the project area. The action would consist of a gradual growing season drawdown of Mud Lake which would expose soils during the shorebird migration period. The action would also facilitate prolonged flow in the Bois de Sioux River which would benefit fish, mussels and other wildlife species. Additional habitat and food sources for wildlife, particularly shorebirds, is needed within the Bois de Sioux River watershed because 92% of historic wetlands have been lost over time. The proposed action would not impact water levels in Lake Traverse.



A final determination on the draft EA will be made following a 30-day public review period. A copy of the EA can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: http://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx. The Corps is conducting a review of the environmental effects in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act.



Comments on the draft EA should be submitted no later than May 1. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to LeeAnn Glomski, Corps biologist, at 651-290-5595 or leeann.m.glomski@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota 55101-1678.



All comments received will be made available to the public to include the possibility of being posted on a publicly accessible website. Individuals are requested not to include personal privacy information, such as home addresses or home phone numbers, in their comments, unless they do not object to such information being made available to the public.



St. Paul District’s goal is to seek balance and synergy among human development and natural systems by designing economic and environmentally friendly solutions that reinforce one another. The environmental programs focus on the key areas of ecosystem preservation, restoration and protection



