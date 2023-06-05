Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Sergeant Release Party

    Master Sergeant Release Party

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. select Jody McFarland, 17th Contracting Squadron section...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    During the 2023 E-7 promotion cycle, 4,998 of 28,831 eligible personnel were selected to join the highest tier of the enlisted force. Goodfellow celebrated the successful 17.34 percent of applicants on June 7, at the Powell Event Center.
    Promotion to master sergeant marks an Airman's first step into assuming a senior non-commissioned officer's duties. The United States Air Force enlisted force structure clearly outlines the 13 core duties of SNCOs. These expectations hold SNCOs accountable for ensuring mission requirements are met while inspiring Airmen to embrace a culture of leadership, professionalism, and responsibility.
    Master sergeants are transitioning from working as technical experts and frontline supervisors into a dedicated administration role while growing their technical and managerial talents. Master sergeants often serve not only as leaders but as mentors to junior Airmen and non-commissioned officers, sharing the lessons they've learned throughout their careers.
    Congratulations to the 17th Training Wing selectees for becoming the next master sergeants of the Air Force!

    Master Sgt. select Nicholas Galbraith, 517th Training Group
    Master Sgt. select Timothy Griffiths, 517th Training Group
    Master Sgt. select Alexandria Holder, 517th Training Group
    Master Sgt. select Katherine Middleton Althoff, 311th Training Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Philip Rowe, 314th Training Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Andrew Rozell, 314th Training Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Kassandra Rayman, 311th Training Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Brain Shaw, 311th Training Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Clay Wolfe, 311th Training Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Christian Arvelo, 312th Training Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Jedadiah Bauman, 316th Training Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Joshua Brown, 315th Training Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Jayme Christensen, 313th Training Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Ashley Dean, 315th Training Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Drew Eaton, 17th Security Forces Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Eric Emmerson, 17th Security Forces Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Antonio Gonzales, 316th Training Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Daniel Hibbert, 316th Training Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Kristin Hingstrum, 17th Force Support Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Eric Knepper, 316th Training Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Alex Littlefield, 315th Training Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Jody McFarland, 17th Contracting Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Wayne Pilcher, 17th Force Support Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Ryan Price, 17th Training Support Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Louise Quinsay, Civil Engineer Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Anthony Stanford, 17th Force Support Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Shavar Thompson, 315th Training Squadron
    Master Sgt. select Gage Tressitt, 17th Training Wing
    Master Sgt. select Robert Weaver, 315th Training Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 15:31
    Story ID: 446530
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sergeant Release Party, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Master Sergeant Release Party
    Master Sergeant Release Party
    Master Sergeant Release Party

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    celebration
    release party

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT