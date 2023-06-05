Master Sergeant Release Party

During the 2023 E-7 promotion cycle, 4,998 of 28,831 eligible personnel were selected to join the highest tier of the enlisted force. Goodfellow celebrated the successful 17.34 percent of applicants on June 7, at the Powell Event Center.

Promotion to master sergeant marks an Airman's first step into assuming a senior non-commissioned officer's duties. The United States Air Force enlisted force structure clearly outlines the 13 core duties of SNCOs. These expectations hold SNCOs accountable for ensuring mission requirements are met while inspiring Airmen to embrace a culture of leadership, professionalism, and responsibility.

Master sergeants are transitioning from working as technical experts and frontline supervisors into a dedicated administration role while growing their technical and managerial talents. Master sergeants often serve not only as leaders but as mentors to junior Airmen and non-commissioned officers, sharing the lessons they've learned throughout their careers.

Congratulations to the 17th Training Wing selectees for becoming the next master sergeants of the Air Force!



Master Sgt. select Nicholas Galbraith, 517th Training Group

Master Sgt. select Timothy Griffiths, 517th Training Group

Master Sgt. select Alexandria Holder, 517th Training Group

Master Sgt. select Katherine Middleton Althoff, 311th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Philip Rowe, 314th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Andrew Rozell, 314th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Kassandra Rayman, 311th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Brain Shaw, 311th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Clay Wolfe, 311th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Christian Arvelo, 312th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Jedadiah Bauman, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Joshua Brown, 315th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Jayme Christensen, 313th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Ashley Dean, 315th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Drew Eaton, 17th Security Forces Squadron

Master Sgt. select Eric Emmerson, 17th Security Forces Squadron

Master Sgt. select Antonio Gonzales, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Daniel Hibbert, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Kristin Hingstrum, 17th Force Support Squadron

Master Sgt. select Eric Knepper, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Alex Littlefield, 315th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Jody McFarland, 17th Contracting Squadron

Master Sgt. select Wayne Pilcher, 17th Force Support Squadron

Master Sgt. select Ryan Price, 17th Training Support Squadron

Master Sgt. select Louise Quinsay, Civil Engineer Squadron

Master Sgt. select Anthony Stanford, 17th Force Support Squadron

Master Sgt. select Shavar Thompson, 315th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Gage Tressitt, 17th Training Wing

Master Sgt. select Robert Weaver, 315th Training Squadron

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 15:31 Story ID: 446530 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Sergeant Release Party, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.