Naval Education and Training Command Holds Change of Command Ceremony

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko relieved Rear Adm. Pete Garvin as commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) during a change-of-command ceremony held at the National Naval Aviation Museum on Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, June 8.



Garvin expressed his gratitude to the NETC team for their unwavering vision and learning mindset, focused on warfighting at every level.



“The teamwork, the drive, the resiliency this Team, Team NETC, displayed over the last three years is nothing short of inspiring,” said Garvin. “I believe it was because we were always mission focused, all centered on what we set out to do as a team nearly three years ago, always locked on to our mission, our “why.”



Through what NETC calls the “street to fleet” process, future Sailors are recruited and forged into highly-skilled warfighters as they are moved through a supply chain beginning with Navy Recruiting Command and Naval Service Training Command and then through NETC learning centers and schoolhouses. In addition, NETC also has the responsibility of managing advanced technical training, enlisted advancement exams, voluntary education, and much more.



Garvin credited the more than 24,000 military and civilian staff personnel at more than 1,640 subordinate activities, sites, districts, stations, and detachments throughout the world with serving the needs of the fleet.



“In July of 2020, I asked the NETC team to remain focused on what matters most at the end of the day and that is Sailors that are ready to fight and win against any adversary, at any time, at any location,” said Garvin. “Whatever the conditions, whoever the adversary, our Navy and our nation rightfully demands that we prepare our shipmates to do just that.”



For their efforts, the entire NETC organization earned a Meritorious Unit Commendation under Garvin’s leadership.



Garvin will assume the role of president at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.



Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman, served as the guest speaker and recognized Garvin’s and the NETC team’s steadfast commitment to the men and women of our Navy and our nation, and for having the moral courage to do the right thing in tough times.



“I want to thank you personally for your extraordinary leadership over the last three years, and especially during my time in the [Chief of Naval Personnel] seat,” said Cheeseman. “Not only did you reshape how we recruit and train the next generation of warfighters, you led from the front in advocating for a Navy where all Americans can see themselves succeeding.”



Cheeseman also welcomed Czerewko to the MyNavy HR family.



“I have no doubt you will rise to the occasion and exceed expectations,” said Cheeseman. “In assuming command today, I know the NETC team and [Force Development] domain are in good hands.”



Czerewko, who became the 21st NETC commander, thanked Garvin and the NETC team for the warm welcome.



“Coming from the fleet, I am humbled by the enormous honor to join with you all to serve our Navy and nation,” said Czerewko. “I am energized by the enthusiasm and the dedication of the entire team. Going forward, we will continue to be focused on the fleet to meet any challenges."`



Czerewko is a 1990 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and most recently served as commander of Carrier Strike Group 4 in Norfolk, Virginia.



