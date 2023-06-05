Fort McCoy recognizes volunteers during special event

Courtesy Photo | Volunteers attending the Fort McCoy volunteer banquet April 20, 2023, gather for a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Volunteers attending the Fort McCoy volunteer banquet April 20, 2023, gather for a group photo at McCoy’s Community Center. They are pictured with a symbolic $352,182 check for the hours volunteers donated from January through December 2022. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy volunteers were recognized at the Garrison Commander’s Volunteer Recognition held April 20 at the installation.



The volunteers, along with the Fort McCoy Army Community Service (ACS) Army Volunteer Corps Coordinator Lorie Retzlaff, presented Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger with a symbolic $352,182 check for the hours volunteers donated from January through December 2022.



The check represented the dollar value Fort McCoy volunteers extended the Army’s budget as a result of their volunteer efforts.



Eighty-two volunteers were recognized for donating 11,759 hours of service. The dollar value of volunteer work was based on an estimated $29.95 an hour wage at the national level.



Attendees arrived at McCoy’s Community Center to music by the Tomah Veteran’s Administration (VA) Jam Band which is part of the VA’s Music Therapy Program.



Ernie Renkert, guitarist, is an Army veteran who volunteers his musical skills to assist the program. Shawn Belisle is a vocalist and an Air Force veteran who works in the Tomah Veterans Affairs Recreation Therapy Department and also assists with the Music Therapy Program. Ernie and Shawn played and sang classic rock which was enjoyed by all.



While listening to music and throughout the evening, the volunteers participated in an activity focusing on the importance of resilience and taking care of themselves, especially in their roll of giving back to others.



The buffet meal prepared by McCoy’s Community Center staff included ham, broasted chicken, and much more.



Messenger presented volunteers with the Garrison Commander Certificate of Appreciation for their dedication and commitment to volunteerism in support of Fort McCoy’s mission as a member of the Army Volunteer Corps from January to December 2022.



Receiving a certificate of appreciation were:



Caitlyn Ables, Daniel Ables, Jr., Daniel Ables, Sr., Tonya Ables, Amy Anderson, Matthew Asp, Enrique Becwar, Joel Blixt, Bruce Brewer, Jerrilyn Brewer, Norb Brown, Gordon Bruenning, Trisha Bruenning, Karl Bugman, Michael Burchettte, Kevin Castaneda, Emily Chapman, Neil Chittendon, Nick Church, Alicia Curtis, Courtney Daniels, Francis Downs, Jen Downs, Abby Duebler, Jeff Duebler, William Easley, Roseanne Ebert, Shawn Eckelberg, Jenna Edl, Janet Evans, Warren Evans, Logan Everson, Angie Faber, Marcus Frazee, Abraham Gonzalez, Justin Guthrie, Levi Halderman, Sam Hellerude, Bonnie Hilt, Charles Hilt, Dave Hirsch, Mary Hirsch-Justice, Andrew Jones, Rose Holland, Laurence Johns III, Josh Katz, Bessie Kmiecik, Jaden Kondor, Jennifer Kondor, Jessie Kondor, Charles Lautermilch, Ann Mais, Cathy Malzacher, Lorrin McDonald, Karylen Murphy, Sierk Oudemans, Mitchell Parker, Matthew Pauley, Dean Peloquin, Andy Poss, Dawn Poss, Derek Poss, Nathan Poss, Sarah Rand, Dustin Reetz, Ruth Reetz, John Rench, Wendy Rench, Mike Roeske, Susan Rohlfing, Kody Schaitel, Kay Schneider, Theresa Simpson, Sharon Teske, Stephanie Timmerman, Chip Volpe, Courtney Volpe, Mick Volpe, Bryan Walker, Gordon Weber, Brad Zimmerman, Mary Zink.



Twenty-three volunteers also received a Presidential Volunteer Service Award. The President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation created the President’s Volunteer Service Award Program is to thank and honor Americans who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service.



The volunteers receiving Presidential Volunteer Service Awards were:

Gold (500+ hours in 2022) — Tonya Ables, Matthew Asp, Joel Blixt, Karl Bugman, Neil Chittendon, Francis Downs, William Easley and Courtney Volpe.



Silver (250-499 hours in 2022) — Gordon Bruenning, Trisha Bruenning, Michael Burchette, Emily Chapman, Angie Faber and Mary Hirsch-Justice.



Bronze (100-249 hours in 2022) — Logan Everson, Dave Hirsch, Ann Mais, Mitchell Parker, Dean Peloquin, John Rench, Wendy Rench, Gordon Weber and Brad Zimmerman.



Recognizing and honoring volunteers sets a standard for service to others. It encourages a sustained commitment to civic participation and inspires others to make volunteering a central part of their lives.



Fort McCoy community members looking for an opportunity to positively impact the garrison’s military community can do so by volunteering, which contributes in ways that have a lasting effect on the community’s Soldiers, families, and volunteers.



Michael Larsen was introduced as the newest member of ACS and will be taking over as Army Volunteer Corps coordinator from Retzlaff. For more information about the volunteer program, contact ACS at michael.d.larsen8.civ@army.mil.



For more information on the Tomah VA Jam Band and other Tomah VA Music Therapy Programs, contact Music Therapist Bethany Riedel.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office.)