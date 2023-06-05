ProCamps: Schedules, locations and NFL athletes announced for military bases receiving youth football events

Courtesy Photo | Children at Naval Outlying Landing Field Imperial Beach, California, participate in a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Children at Naval Outlying Landing Field Imperial Beach, California, participate in a ProCamps event in 2018. (DeCA photo: Subrina Morris) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – This summer hundreds of boys and girls in 11 military communities will be able to enjoy a football ProCamps event thanks to a resale promotion between Procter & Gamble (P&G) and commissaries and exchanges.



The two-day camps, which are led by NFL football players, are open to first through eighth grade family members of active-duty military, reservists, retirees and DOD civilian employees.



The 11 installations qualified for a camp based on purchases and displays of P&G products in their local commissaries and exchanges during March and April.



Camp locations, dates and participating athletes are:



• Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana (June 17-18), Andraez Montrell “Greedy” Williams, Philadelphia Eagles



• Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada (June 24-25), Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders



• Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri (July 6-7), Matthew Judon, New England Patriots



• Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California (July 7-8), Kenneth Murray Jr., Los Angeles Chargers



• Fort Jackson, South Carolina (July 7-8), Graham Gano, New York Giants



• Fort Stewart, Georgia (July 10-11), Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars



• Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas (July 10-11), Drew Sanders, Denver Broncos



• Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia (July 11-12), Jamin Davis, Washington Commanders



• Fort Gordon, Georgia (July 14-15), Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons



• Fort Leavenworth, Kansas (July 14-15), Deuce Vaughn, Dallas Cowboys



• McChord Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington (July 18-19), Dre’ Mont Jones, Seattle Seahawks



Those interested in the upcoming camps should visit their local commissary, exchange or contact the local youth sports office for details, including times the athletes will hold autograph sessions.



ProCamps already conducted several events overseas: at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, March 11-12, with Jamin Davis, a linebacker from the Washington Commanders; at Ramstein/Vogelweh, Germany, April 1-2, with Cole Kmet, a tight-end from the Chicago Bears; and at Hickam Air Base on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 20-21, with Noah Fant from the Seattle Seahawks.



“The children in our military communities face many challenges with a lifestyle involving frequent moves and the prospect of one or both parents deploying,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director and CEO. “Events such as ProCamps are examples of how the commissaries’ industry suppliers and manufacturers help enhance the benefit through giveaways and sales promotions.”

-DeCA-





