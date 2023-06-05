U.S. Army Soldier Wins Three Gold Medals in 300-Meter Rifle Nationals

Elk River, Minnesota — U.S. Army Sgt. Tim Sherry won three Gold Medals at the USA Shooting 300-Meter Nationals May 23 -27.



The Evergreen, Colorado native, who is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit International Rifle Team, claimed the wins in Men’s 300-Meter Prone Rifle, Open 300-Meter Standard Rifle and Men’s 300-Meter Three-Position Rifle against top marksmen from across the United States.



To win each National Champion title, competitors were required to shoot each match’s course of fire twice on separate days. The Prone Match course of fire consisted of 60-shots in 50 minutes. Sherry fired a two-day aggregate score of 1187-57x, beating second place by eight points and 20 Xs. The Standard Rifle Match course of fire consisted of 60 shots in 120 minutes. In Day 2 of the match, Sherry shot a notable 588-21x that brought his winning aggregate score to 1171-39x. This impressive score beat the second place competitor by 58 points and 17 Xs. Then, the Three-Position Rifle Match course of fire consisted of 60 shots in 90 minutes. Sherry completed Day 2 of this match with a personal best score of 589-26x, which brought his winning aggregate score to 1168-45x. This win beat the next competitor by 46 points and 19 Xs. By the end of the matches, each competitor had fired a total of 360 rounds.



Competing at the 300-meter matches are a good test of our shooting positions and fundamentals, said Sherry, who was the only USAMU Soldier at the event.



“It was great to get validation on my training as I won all three events at the competition!”



In addition to adding three new medals to his collection, the Soldier’s performance also earned him a spot on the U.S. 300-Meter Rifle Team and will represent the United States, and Army, at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan starting in mid August, which is something Sherry said he is excited about.



“I am happy to have qualified for the team in all 300-meter events and am looking forward to Worlds later this summer.”

