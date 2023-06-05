NAVFAC Washington awards air traffic control construction contract for NAS Patuxent River

WASHINGTON - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington awarded a $24,929,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an air traffic control tower, at Webster Outlying Field, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md.



The work to be performed includes demolishment of the existing air traffic control tower and construction of a new air traffic control tower. The existing air traffic control tower will remain in service until the new tower is operational. The project also includes construction of associated road, parking and utilities. Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,929,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025.



All work will be performed in Saint Inigoes, Md., and is expected to be completed by December 22, 2024.

