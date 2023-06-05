The Chaplain Corps officially opens the Institute for Religious Leadership

Courtesy Photo | Army Chief of Chaplains, Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) Thomas L. Solhjem presents a gift to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Chief of Chaplains, Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) Thomas L. Solhjem presents a gift to Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for South Carolina, Mr. Kevin Shwedo who was the guest speaker at the USA-IRL Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on June 1. (Photo by Mel Slater) see less | View Image Page

By Mel Slater

Institute for Religious Leadership



Greek philosopher Heraclitus is given credit for the quote that says, “The only constant in life is change.”



The U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leadership officially opened during a ribbon cutting ceremony on the campus grounds, June 1. The institute was formally known as the U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School. All Army chaplains and religious affairs specialists are trained at the institute.



“The U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School and our association with TRADOC began in 1973. That’s a long time and it served a purpose. I don’t want us to leave here today with this USACHCS being a bad thing, no. Let’s just give it up for The U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School.” said Army Chief of Chaplains, Chap. (Maj. Gen.) Thomas L. Solhjem during his program remarks. “It was a change that was needed for the future’s sake. For generations that would follow. With USA-IRL, this is may be our 1973 moment.”



The change was a long time coming. Change requires patience.



The initiative to transform the Chaplain School began in 2016. The Office of the Chief of Chaplains began taking steps to reform the Chaplain Corps to meet Army readiness needs in support of Force 2025 and beyond.

The IRL was established to meet the new challenges.



The ribbon cutting portion of the ceremony was held outside with the rest of the ceremony held inside due to the weather.



Solhjem along with Fort Jackson Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly; Deputy Chief of Chaplains and IRL Director, Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) William Green; Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for South Carolina, Kevin Shwedo; Commandant and IRL Deputy Director, Chaplain (Col.) James Palmer, Jr.; IRL Command Sgt. Maj. Evelin Montealegre; and Chaplain Corps Regimental Sgt. Maj. Meaghan Bicklein cut the ribbon outside at the building entrance.



“This place, we cut the ribbon just a few minutes ago, but this place really is designed as a campus and more than a collection of buildings.” Green said to those in attendance. “This campus represents a commitment to excellence and a dedication to supporting the spiritual well-being and readiness of the Army’s people. And it is a place where we will nurture the next generation of religious leaders.”



Kelly spoke about the importance of the chaplain in the units he commanded.



“Chaplains come here to develop and master the skills they’ll need to support the commanders they’ll advise,” Kelly said. “I’ve been a commander in 10 of the last 13 years. And I’ve yet to lead an organization where the Unit Ministry Team was not vital to unit success. This leadership lab, this institute is no different. It’s here that we’ll craft the leaders who will bring out the best in their unit and their Soldiers.”



Shwedo, guest speaker for the event, said this is more than a name change. Shwedo, is also a retired Army officer with 32 years of service and was the Army Training Center at Fort Jackson deputy commander.



“Are we going to go ahead and take what was, a general course on soldierization skills and take it to the next level which is religious leadership?” Shwedo said. “I will tell you from my perspective this will be the most significant change that we have seen in a lifetime because it’s a mindset change, it’s not just the change of a school, it’s a mindset change. Are we going to establish a common baseline of values that permeate the Army? Because I will tell you that our values come from you guys, period, end of report.”



Deputy Chief of Chaplains, Army Reserve, Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Andrew Harewood and retired Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Robert Pleczkowski were also in attendance.



Over the years since its beginning on March 3, 1918, the institute has moved 16 times. The school landed at Fort Jackson in 1996. Fort Jackson has been the home of the institute for the longest period. As part of the transformation in name, the structure of the organization and the campus landscape has also seen changes.



The organization, now comprised of the Religious Leadership Academy, the Non-Commissioned Officer Academy, the Graduate School, and the Religious Support Operations Center, was designed to enhance the investments we make in developing strategic leaders for our Corps, and to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of religious support delivery.



The Chaplain Corps Museum is also seeing changes. The museum is closed for renovations. This is the first-time changes have been made in 20 years. It is expected to reopen in July.



Benjamin Franklin is credited with saying, “When you are finished changing, you are finished.”