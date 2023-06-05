NUWC Division, Keyport employee develops innovative methods for locating underwater objects

Photo By Peter Clute | The United States Government, as represented by the Secretary of the Navy, has...... read more read more Photo By Peter Clute | The United States Government, as represented by the Secretary of the Navy, has received a patent for the invention of novel methods for locating underwater objects by sensing pressure waves. (U.S. Navy graphic by Peter Clute/Released) see less | View Image Page

The United States Government, as represented by the Secretary of the Navy, has received a patent for the invention of novel methods for locating underwater objects by sensing pressure waves.



Inventor Mark Paulus, Ph.D.—who works as Department Technology Officer for Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport’s Unmanned and Theater Undersea Warfare Systems Department—said the patent is the product of a Naval Innovative Science and Engineering-funded project that sought to develop a less expensive, more compact technology base for acoustic directional sensors.



“[The goal was to] use signal processing techniques with cheaper sensors to accomplish the same thing that was done with more expensive sensors,” said Paulus.



The new technique is an outgrowth of another technology Paulus was involved in developing called the Hybrid Mobile Vehicle for Undersea Tracking, which provided a new low-cost, portable undersea tracking capability deployable from many U.S. Navy surface vessels and capable of returning to launch point at the completion of the mission, said Paulus.



Paulus was the primary investigator in collaboration with Naval Postgraduate School on the HMV project and received the 2021 Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Award in the Individual Engineer category for his contributions to it.



While working on the HMV project, Paulus pursued a NISE project aimed at improving on the HMV’s sensor, which eventually led him to develop the patented method.



NUWC Division, Keyport electronics engineer Emily Saito laid out circuit boards for the experimental sensor array. Saito said this array was better at picking up information from its surroundings than the original array because it had more sensors positioned at many different angles.



While a commercial product has not yet resulted from the experimental sensor, NUWC Division, Keyport computer engineer Daniel Gentile, who provided critical engineering support on both the HMV project and this latest one, said he believes it’s feasible to realize the original goal of improving on the HMV’s sensor.



Gary Zook, a retired principal technologist for NUWC Division, Keyport’s Test and Evaluation Department and current Keyport contractor, was Paulus’ supervisor at the time of the HMV project. Zook said Paulus’ most recent work is “pretty significant” in its potential to make portable ranging systems cheaper and easier to deploy by reducing the number and cost of their components.





-KPT-



About Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

NUWC Keyport provides advanced technical capabilities for test and evaluation, in-service engineering, maintenance and industrial base support, fleet material readiness, and obsolescence management for undersea warfare to expand America’s undersea dominance.