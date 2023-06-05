Conquering personal challenges: 2d TSB members complete Marche Internationale de Diekirch

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Spc. Lacey Kitchen, Spc. Connor Beebe, Staff Sgt. Adam Wells, and Pfc....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Spc. Lacey Kitchen, Spc. Connor Beebe, Staff Sgt. Adam Wells, and Pfc. Joshua Tydings pose for a photo after completing the 54th edition of the Marche Internationale de Diekirch, held June 3 to 4, 2023, in Luxembourg. The Soldiers completed the 80 kilometer march over the two-day event. (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

ARDENNES FOREST, Luxembourg — Completing personal goals can be immensely rewarding. For a few 2d Theater Signal Brigade members, the journey along the way was just as gratifying.



Members from the brigade’s Intelligence and Security, and Equal Opportunity Directorates conquered their personal challenge to complete the 54th edition of the Marche Internationale de Diekirch, held June 3 to 4, 2023, in Luxembourg.



Although the Ardennes Forest’s rolling hills and lush forests were a nice change of scenery from the typical office setting, the picturesque background didn’t alleviate the formidable challenge ahead.



However, it did provide a team-building opportunity, as the Soldiers relied on each other for encouragement and strength to complete the grueling 80-kilometers, or 50-mile, march through the enchanting forest.



“My teammates’ willingness to push their personal physical capacity to the limit gave me the motivation I needed to push myself all the way to the finish line,” said U.S. Army Spc. Connor Beebe, Signal Intelligence Analyst, 2d Theater Signal Bde. “Every member of my team pushed hard and completed the march. I couldn't be more proud of their commitment.”



The Marche Internationale De Diekirch is an international march held annually in Luxembourg. Originally organized by the Luxembourg Army in 1968, the event attracts participants from around the world. Since its inception, more than 250,000 individuals have participated.



“This was the very first time I have heard of this historic march, and I saw an opportunity to participate,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Douglas Brown, Equal Opportunity Advisor, 2d Theater Signal Bde. “This event single-handedly opens the door for different nationalities, civilians and military to come together. There were people from over 40 different countries attending the event. I had a chance to sit and chat with numerous people as I walked the 80 kilometers. Listening to their interesting stories was one of the best times in my career.”



Participating in an event with a rigorous course was a first for the Soldiers, especially those who had never marched prolonged distances.



“Participating in events like these is important for me and my section because the shared hardship of something physically and mentally demanding brings us closer together,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Wells, S2 NCOIC, 2d Theater Signal Bde. “These events provide new opportunities for junior leaders to demonstrate their mental resolve and showcase their resiliency not typically available in an office setting.”



In addition, participating in events such as the Marche Internationale de Diekirch provides the unique opportunity to interact with many international partners and allies, which helps junior Soldiers enhance their cultural awareness and make new friends.



“Joint military events give perspective and insight into those around us,” said U.S. Army Spc. Lacey Kitchen, Intelligence Analyst, 2d Theater Signal Bde. “Additionally, for the brigade, it shows a high level of willingness to participate and work together with our neighboring units and countries.”



“Being stationed in Germany provides the unique opportunity to interact with many different foreign partners,” Wells added. “When foreign militaries come together for an event like the Marche Internationale de Diekirch, it creates a unique situation for Service members to interact and positively increase multilateral relations.”



For U.S. Army Pfc. Joshua Tydings, Intelligence Analyst, 2d Theater Signal Bde., motivation and confidence were among the reasons he chose to participate in the event.



“Completing this event and earning the medal gave me the confidence to continue working toward achieving my professional and personal goals,” he said. “Events like these are important because they help to motivate Soldiers to be better and not be afraid to pursue their goals.”