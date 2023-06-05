LaCamera speaks at National Day of Prayer luncheon

Photo By Staff Sgt. Courtney Davis | Gen. Paul LaCamera, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, provides remarks during the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Courtney Davis | Gen. Paul LaCamera, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, provides remarks during the National Day of Prayer luncheon, May 31, at the Morning Calm Conference Center on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. “I’m not here to discuss my own beliefs but to tell you the story of another man’s use of prayer to fuel the defiant human spirit in the face of overwhelming adversity and tragedy,” he said. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Coutrney Davis) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea — Viktor Frankl and his family were taken from their homes and placed into Nazi concentration camps during World War II. During that time Frankl lost his brother, his parents and his wife, leaving him alone. Frankl used his experience to write “Man’s Search for Meaning” in 1946,which was the topic of Gen. Paul LaCamera’s remarks during the National Day of Prayer luncheon, May 31, at the Morning Calm Conference Center on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys.



“I’m not here to discuss my own beliefs but to tell you the story of another man’s use of prayer to fuel the defiant human spirit in the face of overwhelming adversity and tragedy,” said LaCamera, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea. “Today’s event marks a tradition that started many years ago, America's second Continental Congress established National Prayer Day in 1775. The National Day of Prayer is our opportunity to reflect upon our blessings, our needs, our challenges and look forward with hope to our future.”



More than 230 people, representing military and civilian organizations across the installation, attended the lunch. Organizers said their goal was to reach leaders beginning from the battalion level. The event included a buffet and music provided by the 8th Army Band. Deputy garrison chaplain, Chap. (Maj.) Matthew Hebebrand, said the event reflected the diversity of the Army.



“Of the chaplains that are praying, we have a Latter Day Saint chaplain and a Jewish chaplain,” said Hebebrand, who is also a family life chaplain. “Religion is an important part of life and the military reflects that - our nation’s founding reflects that.”



The event was the first prayer luncheon Rabbi (Capt.) Brandon Lessing, has ever attended. Lessing, the chaplain for 41st Signal Battalion, noted many senior ranking Soldiers, and the mayor of the City of Pyeongtaek, also attended the event.



“Having leaders attend shows the importance the Army places on events such as this,” said Lessing. “I think it shows the power of the United States and the American Army to get such a diverse group together and still all pray for the same common goal. It’s not just a side show - they take very seriously and place a lot of importance on building spiritual resiliency.”



Building spiritual resiliency was one of the key takeaways for Lt. Col. Steve Kwon, commander of 532nd Military Intelligence Battalion.



“As a commander (spiritual resiliency) is something that we have to continue to harness and continue to promote in order to help Soldiers overcome difficulties," said Kwon. "It’s always great to have leadership in an organization that cares about the faith of our Soldiers and our service members."