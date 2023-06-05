JBAB welcomes new honorary commanders

Photo By Kristen Wong | 11th Wing and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling leaders and honorary commanders pose for a...... read more read more Photo By Kristen Wong | 11th Wing and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling leaders and honorary commanders pose for a photo after the 11th Wing Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony, May 30, 2023, JBAB, Washington, D.C. The 11th Wing Honorary Commander Program pairs commanders and civic leaders to strengthen the bond between the base and the community through the exchange of ideas, increased understanding of the armed forces and advocacy for mutually beneficial initiatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – Seven new civic leaders were inducted into the 11th Wing Honorary Commander Program at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on May 30, 2023:



— 11th Wing Commander: Elliot Tommingo, D.C. Mayor’s Office of Veteran Affairs director.

— 11th Mission Support Group: Christopher Borgal, National Harbor associate vice president of asset management and operations.

— 11th Force Support Squadron: Scott McGuire, D.C. United and Audi Field associate vice president of events and facilities

— 11th Security Forces Squadron: Kevin Clark, D.C. United and Audi Field director of security.

— 11th Comptroller Squadron: Damita Robinson, Andrews Federal Credit Union chief operating officer.

— 811th Force Support Squadron: Tanisha Lewis, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority vice president of diversity, inclusion and social impact.

— 316th Medical Squadron: Mike Kelly, MedStar Washington Hospital Center vice president of perioperative and procedural services.



This is the second group of honorary commanders to be inducted into the program since JBAB’s lead service transfer in 2020.



“The Honorary Commander Program is about bringing us together to enhance the readiness of our community through partnerships,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Catherine “Cat” Logan, commander of JBAB and the 11th Wing, in her opening remarks during the induction ceremony. “Over the past two years, we have been doing everything we can to build those partnerships and increase our engagement with the community.”



Honorary commanders are civic leaders from the local area who are selected to strengthen the bond between the base and the community through the exchange of ideas, increased understanding of the armed forces and advocacy for mutually beneficial initiatives.



Each honorary commander is partnered with an 11th Wing commander, providing opportunities for familiarization with both that specific unit’s mission and JBAB as a whole.



"The program's goal is to build strong relationships between military installations and their surrounding communities,” said Logan. “Honorary commanders attend wing and installation activities, share their unique perspectives and provide an invaluable touchstone for the community and the neighboring base."



To give the honorary commanders a glimpse of the 11th Wing’s mission, the commanders and honorary commanders continued on to an 11th Operations Group immersion tour following the ceremony.



The tour included demonstrations by the Arlington National Cemetery Chaplaincy, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and The U.S. Air Force Band, highlighting the capabilities, power and precision required to execute their ceremonial missions.



"It was an inspiring and eye-opening day for me,” said Borgal, 11th Mission Support Group honorary commander. “[Their] dedication to their mission had me in awe. It's a day I will never forget."