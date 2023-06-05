Feature Story - From the seas to the skies: Aubrey LaMettery’s Coast Guard Journey

Through her unwavering dedication to her craft and commitment to the Coast Guard’s mission, Aubrey LaMetterey embodies the very best of what it means to serve one’s country.



Born and raised in Newberg, Oregon, a small town on the outskirts of Portland, LaMetterey spent much of her childhood on the water. Her passion for the ocean eventually led her to join the Coast Guard in the fall of 2019.



“I didn’t necessarily want to go to college like what most high school graduates were doing around me,” said LaMetterey. “I wanted out of my town and to do something adventurous that mattered, the Coast Guard gave me that.”



Over the past five years, LaMetterey has served in a variety of Coast Guard missions and locations, including an assignment overseas.



“I’ve covered some ground while serving so far. I started my career on the 210-foot Coast Guard cutter Dauntless homeported in Pensacola, Florida.”



While assigned to the Dauntless, LaMetterey learned the ropes of serving in the Coast Guard conducting law enforcement, alien migrant interdiction, protection of marine resources, and search-and-rescue operations.



“I served aboard the Dauntless for just over a year before applying for a solicitation in Bahrain. Serving overseas interested me, so I did some research, applied for a position, and ended up getting it.”



In late August of 2021, LaMetterey received orders for her new assignment to the 110-foot Coast Guard cutter Monomoy. Before traveling overseas and becoming a Coast Guard PATFORSWA member, she was required to complete a challenging and rigorous pre-deployment training held at the Coast Guard Special Missions Training Center in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The training included weapons proficiency, water survival, and combat lifesaver courses that prepared LaMetterey to serve overseas in Bahrain.



Aboard the Monomoy, LaMetterey and her shipmates patrolled waters along the Middle Eastern coastline conducting theater security cooperation, and maritime domain awareness operations. LaMetterey also filled the role as the cutter’s gunner’s mate for ten months. She was responsible for all firearms and weapons systems, ammunition, and pyrotechnics aboard the ship.



“I was in Bahrain for about a year before receiving orders to A-School. I had an unbelievable time overseas not only learning the Guard’s role in the middle east, but also learning and becoming immersed in the Arabic culture.”



While attending Coast Guard Avionics A-school in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, LaMetterey learned the knowledge on how to safely and effectively service electronically systems of the Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter airframe. Communication, navigation, auto flight, and sensor systems, as well as the electrical control and indication functions including hydraulic, flight control, landing gear, fuel, environmental control, power plant, drivetrain, anti-ice and fire detection are among the subjects LaMetterey studied and learned in A-school.



“I had heard a lot of praise for the lifestyle of an aviator that appealed to me. I have also always been interested in electronics and wanted to learn more about how they worked. With the increasing inclusion of electronics in every industry, and aviation already being a lucrative field, I figured that experience in this area would set me up pretty well for a job if I wanted to get out of the service. So far, it has met all my expectations and been a really great job.”



LaMettery is currently serving as an avionics electrical technician third class petty officer at Air Station Kodiak in Kodiak, Alaska. She has received various awards throughout her four-year career including an Achievement Award, Letter of Commendation, and a Meritorious Team Award.



Away from her Coast Guard duties, LaMetterey is an avid surfer and surfs various breaks along the coast of Kodiak. LaMetterey is also a motorcyclist and has solo ridden cross country from North Carolina to Seattle backpack camping along the way.



When asked what advice she would give to someone thinking about joining the Coast Guard LaMetterey said; “For the travel opportunities, healthcare, subsidized housing, vacation time, free education, and on the job training for high-level skills, do it! “I guess in all, I would advise someone to seriously consider what it is they want out of the military before they make a decision, but the decision is working for me.”



“Overall, Aubrey LaMetterey is a shining example of the bravery, dedication, and selflessness that define the Coast Guard,” said Chief Petty Officer Spenser Hughes, Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Avionics Shop Supervisor. "Her service to her fellow service members and country is inspiring and serves as a testament to the importance of our nation’s maritime security.”



Do you think you have what it takes to save lives, bust drug traffickers, or track and catch polluters? Then you’re ready for a job in the Coast guard. Click here for more information: https://www.gocoastguard.com/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.07.2023 14:57 Story ID: 446437 Location: KODIAK, AK, US Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Feature Story - From the seas to the skies: Aubrey LaMettery’s Coast Guard Journey, by PO3 Ian Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.