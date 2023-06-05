USO Opens First-Ever Afloat Center Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Avis | 230606-N-EL850-1034 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (June 6, 2023) Capt. Dave Pollard,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Avis | 230606-N-EL850-1034 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (June 6, 2023) Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), middle left, Marilyn Cohen, member of the USO National Board of Governors, middle, J.D. Crouch, chief executive officer and President of USO, middle right, and other USO members cut a ribbon during the USO afloat ribbon cutting ceremony aboard the ship, June 6, 2023. This is the first USO afloat center in the fleet. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis) see less | View Image Page

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and USO held a ribbon cutting ceremony officially opening the Fleet’s first ship-based USO center, June 6, 2023.



The afloat USO center includes many of the same amenities as a land-based center, such as comfortable seating, TVs, video and board games, USO program kits, and snacks.



“Today we celebrate – as a team – the opening of the George Herbert Walker Bush USO Afloat Center in our Dorothy Bush Koch library. This is the first USO Afloat center in the Fleet.” said Capt. Dave Pollard, commanding officer of George H.W. Bush. “This center is the latest example of the awesome support the USO provides service members around the world and the impact of the USO on Team Avenger.”



The new USO center – which will be open while ashore and at sea - is outfitted with computers and phones to give Sailors another way to communicate with their families to further enhance the morale.



“We operate in more than 250 locations, but this one is special,” said Dr. J.D. Crouch II, USO chief executive officer and President. “We are honored to cut the ribbon on our inaugural ship-based USO center aboard George H.W. Bush. The USO goes where the men and women of the military go. Now, we can add ‘at sea’ with this center.”



The USO is opening another ship-based center aboard USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), the command ship of U.S. Sixth Fleet.



For more than 80 years, the USO has served the men and women of the U.S. military, and their families, throughout their time in uniform. From the moment they join, through their assignments and deployments, the USO is always by their side. With multiple ships now carrying a USO presence, the organization is charting a course toward an extraordinary era of USO support at sea.

George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



Follow the USO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates, and join the conversation using #BetheForce on social media.

For more information about the ship you can visit its Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, or official webpage.