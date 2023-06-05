Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Celebrates Voluntary Education Graduates

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Story by Chrystal Smith 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point leaders and community members honored 37 graduates at the 47th Annual Voluntary Education Graduation at Two Rivers Theater, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 2, 2023.

    U.S. Representative Don Davis served as the ceremony’s guest speaker, which recognized individuals who completed certificates or degree programs during the 2022-2023 academic year. The congressman acknowledged the graduates and saluted the active-duty member for earning the advanced degrees. He said that such accomplishments have great implications for the nation, and “leads to smarter warriors.”

    “America relies on the smartness of our warriors,” he said. “As you grow and have grown, use your degrees to make America stronger.”

    Graduates fulfilled curriculum requirements for certifications and degrees from 11 colleges and universities. According to MCAS Cherry Point Education Office the 97 total graduates, including active duty, civilian employees, and family members of the Cherry Point community, graduated this academic year.

