Unique WWII travel package helps support the Oregon Military Museum

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – With the 80th Anniversary of D-Day approaching next summer in 2024, Collette Travel is offering a special nine-day WWII tour to commemorate the June 6, 1944 liberation of Europe. This is an opportunity to retrace the journey that our Allied troops embarked upon while helping the Oregon Military Museum Project (OMMP) raise money to support their ongoing work at the Museum.



The Oregon Military Museum Project is a 501(c)(3) Oregon non-profit corporation organized to raise funds necessary to complete the construction and exhibits, while also helping support future operations of the Oregon Military Museum. By partnering with Collette Travel, 10% of the proceeds from this travel package will be donated to OMMP.



The tour dates for this package begin on June 24 in London, England and then crosses the English Channel to Caen, France on June 28, and finally to Paris where the tour concludes on July 3, 2024.



“This is a great way to experience some exciting places in Europe and help our Oregon Military Museum at the same time, said OMMP President Maj. Gen. (ret.) Dan O’Hollaren. “I’ve been to many of these locations and traveling in late June is a perfect time to see these historic sites.”



By signing up before October 25, 2023, you can save an additional $400 per person on the trip. The cut-off date for this package, which does include 12 meals (8 breakfasts and 4 dinners), will end on April 25, 2024.



“We’re hoping to have about 20 or so couples sign up and take the tour together so that this can be a really enjoyable experience,” O’Hollaren said. “It will also help meet some of the goals for supporting projects at the Museum too.”



Some of the highlights of the trip will include visiting the Normandy D-Day Landing sites of Omaha and Utah beaches, visits to the Normandy American Cemetery, then touring the Saint-Mère-Église, the first French town liberated from the Nazis. Visitors will learn about the paratroopers who parachuted at night into Normandy on June 5–6, 1944. The final part of the trip will include traveling to Paris - the “City of Light,” visiting more historical sites and finishing with a lively dinner cruise along the Seine River.



For more information about this tour package contact Maj. Gen. (ret.) Dan O’Hollaren at (503) 780-4735 or his email: danoh@comcast.net. To learn more about OMMP, please visit https://oregonmilitarymuseumproject.org/

