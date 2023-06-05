Two U.S. Army Soldiers Win Bronze Medals at Shotgun Skeet Nationals

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Samantha Simonton, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Samantha Simonton, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team that is stationed at Fort Moore, Georgia, won the Bronze Medal at the USA Shooting 2023 National Skeet Championships in Hillsdale, Michigan May 17-22. The Bronze Medal placement by the Gainesville, Georgia native earned him a spot on the National U.S. Skeet Team. (Courtesy photo by USA Shooting) see less | View Image Page

Spc. Samantha Simonton and Staff Sgt. Hayden Stewart both earned Bronze Medals at the USA Shooting 2023 National Skeet Championships in Hillsdale, Michigan May 17 -22.



The competition pitted the Soldiers from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team against more than 60 top skeet athletes from around the United States, including Olympic medalists.



The Championships required each competitor to shoot 10 qualification rounds of 25 targets before the top six were selected to move forward into a Final.



Simonton, a Gainesville, Georgia native, fired off four perfect rounds of 25 and four near-perfect rounds of 24, ending with a total of 241 hits, which was just one hit less than Austen Smith and Dania Vizzi, the Gold and Silver Medalist, respectively.



Stewart, a Columbia, Tennessee native, impressively completed seven of his 10 qualification rounds perfectly, and the remaining three rounds were very strong, missing only one target per round. The Soldier’s near-perfect total score of 247 hits was unfortunately not enough to win the Gold Medal though since many other competitors were shooting near perfect too, said Stewart.



“That match was brutal. I’ve never seen scores that high in the United States before.”



Stress is typically high at National Championships, but this year there was even more pressure since the competition also served as Olympic Trials (Part 1) for the Paris 2024 Games. Not only that, the scores also determined the teams for the upcoming World Championships, World Cup Italy and Pan American Games. Knowing this, Stewart said he really needed to rely on his training in both shooting and resiliency.



“During my rounds, I was telling myself to trust my training and give every shot 100 percent. The three targets I missed, I knew what I had done wrong and made minor adjustments to hit it next time.”



The adjustments worked and Stewart claimed the Bronze Medal behind civilians Connor Prince and Vincent Hancock, who won the Silver and Gold Medals respectively. With only one point separating the top six athletes, a few shoot-offs were required to determine the medals. During all this intense competition, Stewart said all he could do was focus on his shot process.



“I honestly didn’t know what the scores were until the last round. I was focusing on what I needed to do to hit my next target.”



That focus allowed Stewart to qualify for the U.S. National Skeet Team along with fellow USAMU teammates: Simonton and Staff Sergeants Dustan Taylor, Christian Elliott and Mark Staffen.



The National Championship scores were combined with the 2023 Tucson Selection scores to select both the World Championship and World Cup Italy Teams. Taylor, Elliott and Simonton earned spots on these teams.



Taylor’s score, in combination with past performances, qualified him for the Pan American Skeet Team as well.



The International Shooting Sports Federation Italy World Cup is in Lonato July 8 -17. The ISSF World Championships is in Baku, Azerbaijan August 14 - September 1.



The Pan American Games are in Santiago, Chile October 20 - November 5.