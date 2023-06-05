DAFITC 2023 focusing on digital transformation

The Department of the Air Force IT and Cyberpower Education and

Training Event is set to kick off August 28-30, 2023, downtown Montgomery, Alabama.



The 2023 event, now open for registration, is focused on digital transformation and will host approximately 200 vendors along with keynote speakers from around the Defense Department and private industry.



“We’re excited to bring together IT and cyber professionals from across the military, government, industry, and academia to share their thoughts on this critical topic,” said Lt. Col. Nathan Van Loon, the event’s co-chair. “We live in an increasingly digital environment, which demands that the Department of

the Air Force invest in and provide the tools that Airmen and Guardians need to compete and win in tomorrow's fight.”



In addition to keynote speakers such as Dr. Wanda T. Jones-Heath, the principal cyber advisor for the Department of the Air Force, breakout sessions designed for the modern information technology professional will include a wide variety of industry professionals.



“We're excited to build on the success of last year's event, with more outstanding distinguished keynotes from both government and industry for DAFITC,” Van Loon said. “With this year's slate of speakers, we hope to generate discussions and foster learning related to relevant topics such as artificial intelligence and its applicability to the DOD workforce, as well as lessons learned from space communications during the Ukraine conflict."



Keynote speakers include:

Dr. Wanda T. Jones-Heath, principal cyber advisor for the Department of the Air Force

Jason Zander, executive vice-president of the Strategic Missions and Technologies Division at Microsoft

Lt. Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, deputy commander, U.S. Cyber Command

Jen Sovada, president of SandboxAQ’s Global Public Sector



Breakout tracks include:

Track one: Digital Transformation

Track two: C3BM, JADC2, and the Future of Flight

Track three: Holistic Cybersecurity for the DAF: Transforming Cybersecurity and Cyber Defense

Track four: Investing in Our People: Tomorrow’s Air and Space Cyber Workforce

Track five: Space-Focused Communications and ISR



To register for DAFITC or for more information, visit www.dafitc.com.

