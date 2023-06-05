Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAFITC 2023 focusing on digital transformation

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Story by Billy Blankenship 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Department of the Air Force IT and Cyberpower Education and
    Training Event is set to kick off August 28-30, 2023, downtown Montgomery, Alabama.

    The 2023 event, now open for registration, is focused on digital transformation and will host approximately 200 vendors along with keynote speakers from around the Defense Department and private industry.

    “We’re excited to bring together IT and cyber professionals from across the military, government, industry, and academia to share their thoughts on this critical topic,” said Lt. Col. Nathan Van Loon, the event’s co-chair. “We live in an increasingly digital environment, which demands that the Department of
    the Air Force invest in and provide the tools that Airmen and Guardians need to compete and win in tomorrow's fight.”

    In addition to keynote speakers such as Dr. Wanda T. Jones-Heath, the principal cyber advisor for the Department of the Air Force, breakout sessions designed for the modern information technology professional will include a wide variety of industry professionals.

    “We're excited to build on the success of last year's event, with more outstanding distinguished keynotes from both government and industry for DAFITC,” Van Loon said. “With this year's slate of speakers, we hope to generate discussions and foster learning related to relevant topics such as artificial intelligence and its applicability to the DOD workforce, as well as lessons learned from space communications during the Ukraine conflict."

    Keynote speakers include:
    Dr. Wanda T. Jones-Heath, principal cyber advisor for the Department of the Air Force
    Jason Zander, executive vice-president of the Strategic Missions and Technologies Division at Microsoft
    Lt. Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, deputy commander, U.S. Cyber Command
    Jen Sovada, president of SandboxAQ’s Global Public Sector

    Breakout tracks include:
    Track one: Digital Transformation
    Track two: C3BM, JADC2, and the Future of Flight
    Track three: Holistic Cybersecurity for the DAF: Transforming Cybersecurity and Cyber Defense
    Track four: Investing in Our People: Tomorrow’s Air and Space Cyber Workforce
    Track five: Space-Focused Communications and ISR

    To register for DAFITC or for more information, visit www.dafitc.com.

