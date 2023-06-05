NSWCPD Hosts Steering and Propulsion Control System Physical Throttle Training Summit

Photo By Jermaine Sullivan | U.S. Navy Sailors attached to USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), including (from left) Chief...... read more read more Photo By Jermaine Sullivan | U.S. Navy Sailors attached to USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), including (from left) Chief Petty Officer Nelli Gray-Diaz, Chief Petty Officer Clarissa Moore, Ensign Alexander Cruz, and Ensign Ariana McKenzie, speak about the Integrated Bridge Navigation System (IBNS) at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) on May 15, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Sgt. Jermaine Sullivan/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) hosted U.S. Navy Sailors attached to USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) for another Steering and Propulsion Control System Physical Throttle Training Summit at its Integrated Bridge Navigation System (IBNS) Lab on May 15, 2023.



Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) government employees and contractors also visited NSWCPD to administer the training on the new IBNS.



The Sailors were given hands-on training to prepare them when they board their ship next year. Because the new IBNS system has yet to be installed on USS Fitzgerald, NSWCPD provides an invaluable experience for Sailors to become proficient before implementation.



The training consisted of a government employee or contractor observing a conning officer and a lead helmsman performing duties on the IBNS. (The conning officer is the primary lookout on the bridge. They assist the Officer of the Deck-OOD by reviewing the Vessel Monitoring System and radars while scanning the water for any contacts. The lead helmsman steers the ship. They take direct orders from the conning officer to maintain the course and speed of the ship.)



NSWCDD has trained previous crews and made upgrades based on research and feedback.



“We do our best to take any feedback that they give us and answer any questions they may have so we can implement the best version of IBNS,” Alexandria Ward, a NSWCDD Human Systems Integration Project Lead Ward said.



The new version of IBNS will include features and equipment to increase accessibility and safety.



“My team is here to help the crew understand the differences between their current version of IBNS and the new version of IBNS that will be installed on their ship,” Ward added.



Sailors from the crew practiced on the equipment and found value in the training.



“IBNS is going to give us more precise capabilities during our special evolutions which is crucial in a high-stake situation. The new software makes it easier for our watch standers to accurately specify and input the data. It is truly remarkable to see all of our concerns and requests actualized into our pre-existing software,” Ensign Ariana McKenzie said.



“This is a good way to learn the equipment so we can teach our Sailors how to operate it when we get back to San Diego,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Jamarius Jamison said.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.