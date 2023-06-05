Senior Airman Lee Veader plays integral part in new finance role

PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H. --



Senior Airman Lee Veader, a Financial Readiness Technician with the 157th Comptroller Flight, recently cross trained into the specialty and is excited about the new direction in his career.



“I feel like I found my why with Finance,” said Veader, who started his career in the New Hampshire Air National Guard as an Air Traffic Controller. “It helps me prevent a ton of mistakes down the road because of the personal attribution I found with this job”.



A smile lit up Veaders face as he described being part of a team that created the budget for almost 300 hundred Airmen during a recent training exercise to Portugal .



“I think it’s really cool for me to see everyone come together and take the time to understand the importance of what we are doing”. he said, “It gives me a sense of purpose”.



Veader said his Air Force career is his focus right now.



“I had to put a hold on my college plans because I needed to focus on getting my 3 and 5 level,” He said. “Once that is done, my goal is to finish college and become a budget officer.”



Veader feels like the military was the best place for him to start his career. He's always known what he's wanted, but had no idea how to get there. The military has given him consistency in his life.



“I like the fact that the military provides not only a successful future, but a stable one,” He said.



Veader said he has served the state on full-time orders for most of his Air Force career, starting with Air Traffic Control. After technical school, he was put on orders with ATC. As that stint was coming to an end, the COVID-19 pandemic put him back on orders for the New Hampshire unemployment call center. Eventually, Veader decided he didn’t want to go back into ATC and had discussions with his supervision to change career fields.



“I think I had to have knocked on their door for 11 months before I was able to get into a Finance position.” Vader said, chuckling.



When he’s not on duty, Veader loves being with family and friends. When he gets a chance, he will grab the mic to show off his karaoke skills. “I like to sing. That's something I pursue in my free time and have come to really enjoy”.

