93 AGOW Hosts “Safeside Reunion”

Airmen from the 824 Base Defense Squadron render a salute during the national anthem at the Safeside Reunion memorial ceremony, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Apr. 20 2023. The Safeside Reunion is a biennial event intended to reunite all current and past 820th Base Defense Group personnel and to honor fallen members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katie Tamesis)

By Capt. Katie Tamesis

93d Air Ground Operations Wing Public Affairs



MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Georgia -- The 93d Air Ground Operations Wing (AGOW) hosted the 26th biennial “Safeside Reunion”, April 17-21.



The Safeside Reunion was started in 1985 to reunite all 820th Base Defense Group (820 BDG) personnel and to honor fallen members. It includes prior members of the 1041st Security Police squadron, 82nd CSPW, 821st Combat Security Police squadron (CSPS), 822nd CSPS, 823rd CSPS and current members of the 820 BDG. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was the first reunion held in three years.



“We are grateful for the opportunity to hold the reunion after years of COVID's impacts,” said Col. Joe Sorensen, 820 BDG commander. “It was both awesome and humbling seeing the original Op Safesiders and Vietnam War Security Police veterans alongside our current generation, sharing stories, and demonstrating new capabilities. All the effort was totally worth it. The Base Defense Group and Security Forces as a whole benefited greatly from their efforts, driving the aggressive defense mindset we work to live up to every day.”



The reunion included a variety of events from socials, golf tournaments, dinners, meet-and-greets with current Airmen, rappel demonstrations, equipment presentations, Heritage Hall walk-throughs and culminated with a memorial service and bench dedication ceremony.



“The bench, dedicated to the 820th BDG by the SAFESIDE Association, will serve as a long-standing memorial that pays tribute to service members, past and present,” said 1st Lt. Hannah Anderson, 820 BDG plans and programs officer in control. “The bench sits permanently at the BDG headquarters, where Airmen will gather, or one-by-one stop by and remember those who came before them.”



There were attendees from numerous past military conflicts ranging from the Korean war, the Vietnam war, the Iraq war and the Afghanistan war.



“It was awesome getting to spend time with some of the heroes that paved the way for us to be here today,” said Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Andrews, 93 AGOW command chief. “They are all still so proud of what they accomplished and what they created in Operation SAFESIDE. Seeing that pride in service, so many years later, was important for our Airmen here. These veterans got to spend time with our Airmen and share stories about the BDG of the past. Those are great opportunities for our Airmen to get validation that what they do matters. The jobs these Airmen are doing are important, and their efforts will outlive them. That was the most impactful thing about having the reunion veterans here, our Airmen get to see a little bit of themselves decades into the future. So our Airmen stood a little taller and spoke with a little more pride, and that should scare our strategic competitors. These veterans were proof that we've done it before, and we can do it again.”



For current 820 BDG Airmen, the reunion was an opportunity to connect with legacy members and learn from their heroic predecessors.



“The most compelling aspect of the reunion is SAFESIDE veterans spending quality time with current 820th members,” Anderson said. “The BDS Airmen showcased their unit's capabilities through static displays of weapons, vehicles, advanced skills, etc., giving them insight of today's fight and how it differs from their time in the service. The stories they share and the memories they make reminiscing here with the Airmen is just so special.”