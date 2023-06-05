Walter Reed revives Cancer Survivorship Days two-day event

Courtesy Photo | United States Navy Lieutenant Commander Matt Nealeigh, Director of Breast Care and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | United States Navy Lieutenant Commander Matt Nealeigh, Director of Breast Care and Research Center at Walter Reed, delivers remarks for the opening ceremony of the Walter Reed Cancer Survivorship two-day event. see less | View Image Page

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center wrapped up Cancer Survivorship Days event, a two-day celebration of life for cancer survivors and their families.



The event is in recognition of the 36th annual National Cancer Survivors Day held on June 4, and was held again for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Cancer Survivorship Days event, organized by Marie Borsellino, Survivorship Coordinator at the Murtha Cancer Center Research Program, is making a comeback after a hiatus. "We are thrilled to bring back this meaningful event to celebrate the resilience and strength of cancer survivors and their families," said Borsellino.



Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, Director of the National Cancer Institute, highlighted the significance of the event, stating, "Cancer Survivorship Days provides a unique opportunity for survivors and their loved ones to come together in solidarity, share their stories, and gain valuable resources for their continued journey."



Key partners and members, including Dr. Jeremy Perkins, the chair of the cancer committee, have contributed to the event's success. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create an engaging and supportive environment for all attendees, and we are grateful for the collaboration of our partners in making this event possible," said Perkins.



Attendees of the Cancer Survivorship Days participated in various activities, learned about available resources, and connected with fellow survivors and families. The two-day event also aims to foster long-lasting networks and support systems for survivors and their families.



Borsellino envisions a bright future for the Cancer Survivorship Days event, expressing her desire to "expand the offerings and opportunities for in-person events, ensuring that we continue to provide a valuable and uplifting experience for all attendees."