High school students enlist in Army during ceremony at depot

Corpus Christi Army Depot, Texas – The legacy of the United States is built on history and displayed in the dedication, courage, and heroism of the American Soldier. Any day at anytime, anywhere, and anyhow, the U.S. Army is always on call to defend America with an all-volunteer force.



On May 13, “Be All You Can Be” was on full display as eight students from Kingsville, Texas, answered the call and joined the Army in a ceremony at the Corpus Christi Army Depot. The ceremony was led by Col. Kyle Hogan, commander of the rotary aviation depot.



The students who joined the Army are graduates of H.M. King High School and members of the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps. They came from various backgrounds, and each had a reason for joining the military — some looking for a way to serve their country, others looking for a way to pay for college.



In front of a giant American flag with Black Hawk helicopters in the background, the ceremony began with a welcome from Hogan.



“After I graduated from high school, I enlisted in the Army,” said Hogan. “You can be all you can be just like I strove to be all I could be. The Army took a chance on me. Through the Servicemembers' Readjustment Act of 1944, commonly known as the G.I. Bill, I was able to pay for college and return to serve as an officer.”



Hogan spoke about the importance of service and the sacrifices military members make. He also congratulated the students on their decision to join the Army.



“Thank you for taking the step forward,” he said. “Each one of you has taken an opportunity to serve your country; success endures.”



Hogan also thanked the families present for enabling the new Soldiers to succeed. Telling them, “These young leaders are the lifeblood of the Army.”



“The young men and women that stand before you today represent the best future Soldiers of Kingsville, Texas’ area of recruiting operations,” said “Capt. Christopher Palme, commander of the Corpus Christi recruiting company. “They provide a single geographical snapshot of why the U.S. Army continues to strengthen its force through diversity and inclusion of people and thought. This is happening all over the country. This how we win the day and prepare to win tomorrow’s wars.”



After meeting the educational requirements, passing a physical exam and signing a contract, the new recruits will begin their journey with 10 weeks of boot camp at either Fort Moore, Georgia, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, or Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Regardless of where they go, they are eager to learn the skills they will need to be successful in the military, as they are the leaders who will shape tomorrow’s Army.



Alex Elijah Gonzalez’s mother, Stephanie Morales, beamed with pride as her son, who leaves for boot camp June 10, stood at attention.



“We have eight grandsons in our family; Alex is the very first member of our family to enlist to serve in the military,” she said. “He is eager to get his education benefits and pursue a Bachelor of Science degree while doing his duty to our country as a cargo specialist.”



Gonzalez, the salutatorian of his graduating class, said, “I have wanted to join the Army since I was 13 years old. I have a great support network — my recruiter, Sgt. Miranda and my family.”



Gonzalez’s friend Omar Garcia will also train as a cargo specialist, learning the skills of cargo documentation, securing cargo, manually loading and unloading, and operating material handling equipment, like cranes and forklifts.



Garcia confidently explained, “If the Army needs to move it, whether it’s mail or equipment, I’ll be the one operating the crane.”



Reflecting on the day, Palme said, “What could be better than spending a Saturday morning at CCAD, with Col. Hogan and his team, multiple Army aircraft, Army Soldiers, future Army Soldiers and Army families, all committing and recommitting to serving this great country?”



The U.S. Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Christine Wormuth, said the Army set a goal this year to bring in 65,000 recruits, which would be 20,000 more than in 2022. Recruits must be between the ages of 17-35 to enlist in the active-duty Army. For more information on a career in the U.S. Army, contact a local recruiter or call 1-800-550-ARMY.

Story and photos by Della Adame, Corpus Christi Army Depot Public Affairs