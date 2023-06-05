Devens RFTA Memorialization of Gordon Hall



By Jaz Levario

Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Public Affairs

May 25, 2023



DEVENS, Mass. – On May 23, 2023, building 680, the former 10th Special Forces Group Headquarters building was memorialized as Gordon Hall in tribute to Master Sergeant Gary I. Gordon, Medal of Honor recipient formerly stationed at Fort Devens.



A gathering of over 100 community members, military leaders, and esteemed guests came together to pay tribute to MSG Gordon and participate in this historic occasion. In attendance were not only MSG Gordon's immediate family but also numerous present and former comrades from the Green Beret community.



Colonel (Retired) Ronald Russell of the United States Army Special Forces, who served as the Operations Officer for Operation Gothic Serpent during the deployment to Mogadishu, Somalia, the operation in which MSG Gordon undertook his final mission, addressed the audience. COL(R) Russell spoke highly of MSG Gordon's life and character, recounting the events that transpired on October 3, 1993.



During the operation, despite the challenging circumstances on the ground, MSG Gordon persistently requested to be inserted into the fight, aiming to provide assistance to the wounded Soldiers. His unwavering commitment to the Ranger's Creed, "I will never fail my comrades," remained steadfast. As COL(R) Russell narrated the account of MSG Gordon's final moments, many in the audience were moved to tears. It was evident that MSG Gordon was an exceptional individual. Devens RFTA is proud to name a building after him, ensuring that this American Hero and his sacrifice for our nation would never be forgotten.



The ceremony reached its conclusion with a heartfelt rendition of the "Ballad of the Green Beret" and the unveiling of the plaque, which will be displayed outside the newly named Gordon Hall.



- 30 –

