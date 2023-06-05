Enforcers named top active-duty Chemical Company in 2023 Sibert Award competition

Courtesy Photo | The 10th Chemical Company (Hazardous Response) “Enforcers” earned first place in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 10th Chemical Company (Hazardous Response) “Enforcers” earned first place in the active-duty category of the prestigious 2023 Maj. Gen. William L. Sibert Award. The 10th Chemical Company (Hazardous Response) is part of the 22nd Chemical Battalion (Technical Escort), 48th Chemical Brigade and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier deployable and multifunctional all hazards command. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christian A. Castro. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – The 10th Chemical Company (Hazardous Response) “Enforcers” set the standard by earning first place in the active-duty category of the prestigious 2023 Maj. Gen. William L. Sibert Award.



The Chemical Corps Regimental Association presents the annual award to recognize the best active-duty, reserve, National Guard and team or detachment CBRN units in the Army.



The 272nd Chemical Company from the Massachusetts Army National Guard earned first place in the National Guard category; 320th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Company took first place in the Reserve category; and 82nd Chemical Reconnaissance Detachment secured first place in the team category.



The Fort Carson, Colorado-based 10th Chemical Company (Hazardous Response) is part of the 22nd Chemical Battalion (Technical Escort), 48th Chemical Brigade and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier deployable and multifunctional all hazards command.



American Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and CBRN specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



In 2022, the Enforcers served on the U.S. Northern Command Joint Task Force-Civil Support’s Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF) and supported the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) during training for large-scale combat operations at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on Fort Polk, Louisiana.



To support simulated combat operations at JRTC, the company provided the 2nd Brigade Enhancement Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), with thorough and operational decontamination as well as sensitive site assessment and exploitation support.



The Enforcers enabled freedom of movement during the combat training center rotation and established an early defense warning system for CBRN threats.



The company also participated in Exercise Roving Sands on Fort Bliss, Texas, and trained with the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade during Exercise Global Defender, which was part of the U.S. Army’s Global Defender series designed to ensure the U.S. Army is ready for multi-domain operations against a near peer adversary.



During Exercise Roving Sands, the Enforcers enabled operations for the Fort Bliss, Texas-based 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, the largest and most deployed air defense unit in the world.



The company concluded the year with a short-notice, two-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations.



Cpl. Erin W. McFearson from the 10th Chemical Company was drawn to the Chemical Corps by the important mission. The corporal switched from Cavalry Scout to Chemical Corps Soldier because CBRN Soldiers help to protect the force and enable operations around the world.



A native of Chicago who has served in the U.S. Army for six years, McFearson said the company stays ready by putting forth maximum effort during every training and certification exercise.



“I believe our company won the award because of our commitment to excellence and every Soldier’s determination to be the absolute best,” said McFearson.