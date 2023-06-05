VTANG Welcomes New Leadership

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jana Somero | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Henry Harder, the incoming commander of the Vermont Air...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jana Somero | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Henry Harder, the incoming commander of the Vermont Air National Guard, shakes the hand of U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Steven Lambrecht, the outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, June 4, 2023. The ceremony represents the seamless transition of leadership from one commanding officer to another, signifying the trust in the new commander to lead and guide the command, ensuring success in fulfilling their mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero) see less | View Image Page

The Shelburne native now has the responsibility of overseeing a diverse group of personnel involving the operational effectiveness, professional development, readiness, training, utilization, health, morale and welfare of over 1,100 Airmen in the 158th Fighter Wing, 229th Cyber Operations Squadron and the Joint Force Headquarters Air Staff.



Reflecting on his new position, Harder said, “It is my job to work with General Knight and the staff to advocate for the resources we all need to be ready to do our job. I look forward to continuing to do that in this new role.”



Harder’s extensive military career began when he commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the Vermont Air National Guard and was a distinguished graduate from the Academy of Military Science in 1989. In March of 1990, he attended Undergraduate Pilot Training at Williams Air Force Base, Arizona, after graduating from the University of Vermont.



Throughout his career, Harder has held numerous positions within the 158th Fighter Wing, from flying training instructor for the 134th Fighter Squadron to commander of the 229th Information Operations Squadron.



As an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, Harder has accumulated over 3,000 hours of military flying. His notable flying experience includes over 330 hours of combat time in four separate tours in operations in and over Iraq supporting contingency operations in the region.



During the ceremony Harder stated, “We cannot predict world events nor some natural disasters, or when and where your skills will be needed. However, what we can control is our readiness. I ask you to continue doing what you are doing, training to be ready. Make drills, exercises and annual training count. The work we do today will pay off in the future.”



Harder has been decorated numerous times for his service including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Aerial Achievement Medal and the Air Force Achievement Medal, among many more.



“Service is not always easy," Harder noted. “It's very rare that it's convenient. But it is incredibly rewarding. It will take effort from all of us to get us where we need to be.”



Harder’s appointment as the Air Component commander heralds an exciting chapter for the 158th Fighter Wing, with his overwhelming knowledge and leadership capabilities, he is in a valuable position to continue to guide the Green Mountain Boys to success in their mission, according to Vermont National Guard leadership.



In closing, Harder said, “We owe it to each other, our state and our nation to be ready.”