SWAN SONG -- Elementary school ‘legend’ retires after career spanning 5 decades

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. -- After a career spanning five decades, the Ellis D. Parker Elementary School music director performed his live performance swan song accompanied by his last group of band students May 23 at the school.



Marcus Hart retired June 2 from his position at the school that he held since August 1982, developing the title “Legend,” along the way, according to his boss, Dr. Vicki Gilmer, principal of the school.



“Mr. Hart is a legend – I think he has been nominated for teacher of the year almost every year,” said Gilmer, who herself retired after 33 years at the school May 31. “He impacts kids in such a positive way and his talents are endless. Every time a student returns to visit, the first question is always, ‘Is Mr. Hart here?’ I am so proud to have had the privilege of working with him.”



Hart said his experience with offering beginner guitar lessons as a teen helped lead him into teaching, eventually landing him a substitute teaching gig at Ozark City Schools before moving onto post to work with military children.



The Petersburg, Virginia, native said the thing he enjoyed most about his career was “watching students enjoying music – progressing from one level to another on their instrument and observing those lightbulb moments.”



While admitting that he faced many challenges throughout his career teaching music to military youth, he said scheduling was the toughest. “I simply worked around it and found ways to make things work.”



But those challenges couldn’t lessen the impact he made on Fort Novosel youth throughout the decades.



“There’s scientific evidence that suggests that people who play or are somehow involved with music often do well in other areas,” Hart said. “As for impact, it was the students and my love for music that had an impact on me – it has been my privilege to work with our military youth.”



He said if he could speak with all his former students at one time, he would give them a big “thank you!”



“Thank you for time and for sharing your passion for music,” Hart added. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work with you.”



Hart said he plans on spending more time with his family, fishing and playing a little music.



“I’ve even toyed with the idea of getting back into flying – if I can pass the physical,” he said with a smile.

