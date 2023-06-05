Idaho Army National Guardsmen hammer their way to success

Photo By Crystal Farris | Idaho Army National Guardsmen assist in building storage sheds for veterans while...... read more read more Photo By Crystal Farris | Idaho Army National Guardsmen assist in building storage sheds for veterans while teaching students from local high schools tricks of the trades during a Construction Combine event in Meridian, Idaho, April 20. see less | View Image Page

The Idaho Army National Guard assisted Idaho State University, as well as local contractors and vendors, during a series of Construction Combine events across the state, April through May, that gave back to more than five Idaho communities and over 35 veterans and veteran associations.



The events, held in Driggs, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello and Twin Falls, helped students from over a dozen high schools hone their skills and broaden their interests in construction careers while building storage sheds for veterans.



Events also helped local trade companies recruit future employees, while improving Idaho’s shortage of skilled workers within the construction industry.



While the Idaho Army National Guard helped store and transport supplies for each event, members of the organization also assisted in constructing over 35 storage sheds and coaching students in tricks of the construction trade.



“The Idaho Army National Guard’s contributions are immeasurable,” said Kaycee Cron, workforce development project manager for Idaho Associated General Contractors. “We wouldn’t be able to do these projects without them. Having their skills and leadership to guide students as they build sheds gives us an opportunity to do meaningful projects that give back to our communities. You can’t put a value on that.”



For Idaho Army National Guardsman Staff Sgt. Kolten Conant, the events gave him an opportunity to serve his community while applying skills learned through years of construction experience in both the military and civilian sector.



Conant, a 12N, horizontal construction engineer, and 12V, concrete and asphalt equipment operator, spent approximately five years working in the civilian industry, including while completing a housing development project where he assisted a team in building 14 homes, including his own in Alaska.



“One of our main purposes in these events is teaching students through hands-on experience,” said Conant. “On the job training is a key aspect when it comes to learning tricks of the trade and applying what you’ve learned in books. That is what most employers are looking for these days.”