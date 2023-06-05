NSWCDD welcomes largest class of new employees to date

“When you start a new position, especially if you are new to the workplace or new to a big corporation, it can be very overwhelming,” said New Employee Orientation (NEO) program manager Sarah Decker. “It can feel intimidating and you may not know what you’re doing or what to expect.”



Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) recently welcomed 85 new employees to the workforce. Two additional employees also onboarded at NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity. On the first day of NEO, NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Philip Mlynarski welcomed the group to the team and led the new employees through their Oath of Office.



NEO is a program for new hires to fully integrate into the NSWCDD workforce. Topics covered during the class included career planning, records and performance management, safety and security. The new hires also learned about other departments, met with fellow department representatives and asked questions about their new jobs.



“I try to make it fun and engaging so they don’t feel as overwhelmed with this big change in their life,” Decker said. “Instead, they feel excited to get into the position and comfortable knowing what will be expected of them. It’s giving them the tools they need to feel confident going into their new position.”



A majority of the 85 employees in the NEO class are summer interns. One reason for the sheer size of the class is the time restraints that come with a summer internship. “A lot of the summer internships have requirements for how much time on the clock you need to meet certain standards, so we have to get them in as soon as possible so they can meet those expectations,” Decker said.



“One hurdle we face with our summer interns is many of them are trying to get out of their dorm rooms, trying to pack up, trying to do all of the end-of-year things that come with being a student, as well as learning their new job requirements,” said Decker. “We ensure we are all on the same page, things are not lost in the shuffle and we are checking those boxes.”



Sweet Briar College rising senior Dominique Cunningham, who is majoring in engineering science, will spend her summer with the Integrated Combat Systems Department. “This is my first adult job, so I am very excited to get my foot in the door, try new things out and learn from whomever I am working with,” Cunningham said. “Working in the government always seemed like such a far-fetched idea. It’s like the elite job to have, so I never thought this would be something I could obtain while still in school.”



Virginia Tech rising junior Tanner Beamer, who will be spending his summer internship with the Electromagnetic and Sensor Systems Department, has always wanted to work with an organization like NSWCDD. “I am looking forward to getting my feet wet, seeing what the industry is like and learning where someone with an engineering degree might fit in here,” he said.



Beamer was first introduced to opportunities at NSWCDD when representatives of the organization visited Virginia Tech. “I was looking for an opportunity to get involved with the government,” said Beamer. “My grandfather is a veteran, so I have always been interested in working in the defense industry.”

