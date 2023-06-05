AF Surgeon General talks future of military medicine, leadership

Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, the U.S. Air Force and Space Force Surgeon General, sat down with the WarDocs podcast to delve into the world of military medicine and discuss the unique challenges of preparing a ready medical force for future conflicts.



In this episode, Miller discusses his journey into Air Force Medicine, the importance of pediatrics, and the need of continuous learning in military leadership roles. He also explores the Defense Health Agency’s role in supporting medical education and training, as well as new innovations and lifesaving work being done within the field.



Do not miss this opportunity to uncover valuable insights from Miller’s distinguished career.



Read more about the episode here [https://www.wardocspodcast.com/post/the-future-of-military-medicine-lt-gen-robert-miller-md-us-air-force-surgeon-general?fbclid=IwAR1gOw47kPEg2UqBjl9A2A5vo0C9cl_xBigYYfigsgggmrDxXc6M_SO8iKI].



The WarDocs podcast is available on all major podcast platforms, but you can listen to this episode directly with the links below:



* Spotify [https://spoti.fi/3WSzyKY]

* Apple [https://apple.co/3oJyE6P]

