NSWCPD Takes Home Multiple Honors During Fiscal Year 2022 Naval Sea Systems Command Excellence Awards

Photo By Joseph Fontanazza | Naval Sea Systems (NAVSEA) Commander Vice Adm. Bill Galinis (far left) and NAVSEA Executive Director Giao Phan (far right) present Nicolas Bonowski and Melissa Cohen of the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division's (NSWCPD) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Team with the Excellence in Contract Management Award during the Fiscal Year 2022 Naval Sea Systems Command Excellence Awards on May 4, 2023. Fellow NSWCPD Alaina Farooq (IDIQ) Team member was unable to attend the ceremony. (U.S. Navy screenshot by Joseph Fontanazza/Released)

The Fiscal Year 2022 Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Excellence Awards were held at NAVSEA headquarters in Washington D.C. on May 4, 2023.



NAVSEA personnel from across the country were acknowledged for their outstanding work during the event with the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) being well-represented at the awards.



Per the NAVSEA Office of Corporate Communications, “A total of 151 individual nominations and 139 team nominations were received, with 25 individual winners and 24 team winners recognized.”



NSWCPD employees were honored with both an individual and team award during the ceremony.



NAVSEA Commander Vice Adm. Bill Galinis hosted the ceremony and made sure to show his appreciation for all the nominees and award winners.



“This is a great day for NAVSEA to be able to recognize some of the hard work that has been done across the Enterprise … To look at the quality of the award submissions, they were absolutely eye-watering. For those we are going to recognize today, there is just a lot to be proud of … I think this ceremony really demonstrates the commitment and passion that our collective NAVSEA team brings to work,” Galinis said.



NAVSEA Executive Director Giao Phan joined Galinis on the stage and also in his praise of the awardees when she took the podium for the event’s introduction.



“What struck me when I spoke to the winners this morning is your level of enthusiasm. You love your work. You love what you do …With your talent, you could work anywhere in private industry, but you came here because you wanted to work on a variety of interesting things and have the responsibility to aid your country,” Phan said.



NSWCPD Lab Supervisor Ronald J. Williams was honored with the Mentor of the Year Award for his outstanding contributions to the Command through his work in the Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program (SEAP) and for providing guidance to new hires as they integrate themselves into the NSWCPD community. Williams’ efforts fostered a culture of accountability and trust for all who had the pleasure of being mentored by him.



Williams was unable to attend the ceremony.



The NSWCPD Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Team took home the Excellence in Contract Management Award. Nicolas Bonowski and Melissa Cohen accepted the award in Washington D.C. on behalf of the team as fellow IDIQ team member Alaina Farooq was unable to attend the event.



“The team is recognized for their development of a contract standard tracking template. Their template reduced contracting officer representatives’ workload by allowing limited data entry to result in accurate tracking for IDIQ contract elements. It has greatly simplified training, aids with identifying expiring funds efficiently, and helps with answering data calls more quickly,” NAVSEA Chief of Staff Captain Milton Troy said. “The IDIQ team’s technical competence initiative directly supported the transformation of NAVSEA’s digital capabilities.”



Galinis closed the awards ceremony by continuing to sing the praises of the NAVSEA community.



"I want to give a real special congratulations to all the winners here. Of all the awards that were put in, you could make the case for any one of them, but the ones that we selected and presented this morning were the best of the best. It speaks volumes about the quality of the work that goes on across the organization every day,” Galinis said.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.