MARSOC Multi-Discipline Logistics Operations Course 

Photo By Sgt. Jesula Jeanlouis | Marines from Marine Forces Special Operations Command and the Fleet Marine Force conduct practical application during the MARSOF Maintenance portion of the Multi-Discipline Logistics Operations Course at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 28, 2023. MDLOC is the final aspect of an 11 to 12-week training pipeline that is divided into three specific career fields: logistics and sustainment, maintenance, and ordnance. This course, in addition to Special Operations Forces Fundamentals and Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape, produces MARSOC special operations capability specialists with the unique skills needed to support and sustain Marine Special Operation Companies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesula Jeanlouis)

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Marine Forces Special Operations Command held a Multi-Discipline Logistics Operations Course, March 6-31, 2023, to certify a new class of special operations capability specialists in the logistics (SOCS-L), maintenance (SOCS-M), and ordnance (SOCS-O) fields.



MDLOC is the final aspect of an 11 to 12-week training pipeline designed to create multi-disciplined logisticians able to provide expertise and support unique to the special operations forces operating environment. Each SOCS training pipeline includes Special Operations Forces Fundamentals; Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape; and a culminating military occupational specialty specific course.



“The Multi-Discipline Logistics Operations Course is tailored for logistics enablers at MARSOC,” said the MDLOC lead instructor. “Marines from multiple different MOSs can come to MDLOC and get further trained on their occupational specialties and enhance their capabilities, broadening the spectrum of things that they would learn from one platform or technical background to multiple different technical backgrounds to better enable small teams in austere environments with limited logistical support to accomplish their mission.”



MDLOC is open to all Marines within the logistician communities who are interested in advancing their skills and potentially serving at MARSOC later in their careers.



“We are looking for Marines that have been recommended by command, that have a lot of experience, that they’re proficient in their MOS, and have capacity for more,” continued the lead instructor. “Not only should they have interest in MDLOC and in expanding their knowledge, their technical background, and their technical specialty, but they should also be coming here eager to learn.”



The logistics and sustainment track of MDLOC focuses on mobility, supply, and procurement catered to the special operations logistics architecture.



“Being at MARSOC and being a logistician will make you more effective when you go back to the fleet because you are now seeing the bigger picture of logistics,” explained a supply chief with MARSOC. “SOCS-L is now incorporating all the functions of logistics and supply and how to transport and support the teams and units you’re deploying with. In the fleet, you’re only seeing that one function of logistics or supply that you’re attached to, whether that be embark, supply or ammo. Understanding the overall picture of all the functions of supply and how they work together will make you a more efficient Marine going back to the fleet.”



The maintenance Marines receive commercial training on diagnosing and repairing a wide variety of combustion engines with limited access to parts and tools.



“I did benefit from MDLOC,” said a motor transport maintenance chief with MARSOC. “In my experience, the technical side of my MOS is very important to help support the [Marine Special Operations Team’s] mission down range. Focusing on the fundamental theories of electrical, engine, powertrain, and troubleshooting, helps the Marine understand how the components work and how they can apply mechanical theory to all the gear sets they may fall in on down range.”



The ordnance curriculum cross-trains Marines in a wide variety of weapons systems and optics, including SOF-peculiar and foreign weapons.



“I benefited from this course due to the [number] of weapons we were able to get our hands on during this course that generally I don’t have time to work with,” said an electro optical ordnance repairer with MARSOC. “The main difference with this course is it’s specificity to MARSOC weapons and foreign weapons that MARSOC uses that isn’t implemented in the Fleet Marine Force.”



The MARSOC graduates of MDLOC will go on to be assigned to Marine Raider Support Teams with the unique skills needed to support and sustain Marine Special Operation Companies.