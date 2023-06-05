‘Don’t leave money on the table’: DeCA senior enlisted advisor promotes commissaries to eligible patrons

Courtesy Photo | Marine Sgt Maj. Michael Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director, stands...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marine Sgt Maj. Michael Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director, stands in an agency outreach booth at the Vietnam Veterans Commemoration event May 12 in Washington D.C. (DeCA photo) see less | View Image Page

By Keith Desbois, DeCA public affairs specialist



NOTE: To see a DeCA video related to this release, click here: https://vimeo.com/831906233?share=copy.





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael Saucedo is on a mission to ensure the Defense Commissary Agency’s newest eligible patrons, disabled veterans and Purple Heart recipients, take full advantage of the savings they can achieve by shopping their commissaries.



“Last year we saved customers an average of 25 percent on their groceries,” said Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director. “Just think of that, our customers saved at least 25 cents on the dollar. For our newest patrons -- disabled veterans, Purple Heart recipients and their caregivers -- that is a significant savings.”



One of Saucedo’s priorities is to get the word out about the commissary benefit to all eligible customers, whether they’re active duty, reservist, retired, or disabled veterans.



“We as leaders owe it to our community to educate them on all the benefits available, especially those that can save them precious dollars,” he added. “As I travel around to different installations, I want to meet with leaders to ensure our message of saving money using their benefit is getting out to all our eligible customers.”



As well as engaging with base leadership to spread the word on the commissary benefit, Saucedo is also actively engaged with DeCA’s outreach initiatives.



“Just recently we attended the Vietnam War Commemoration in Washington D.C. where I had the opportunity to communicate the value of their benefit with hundreds of eligible customers,” Saucedo said. “In addition to saving 25 percent or more on their groceries, I also tell them about the convenience of commissary shopping with programs like our Commissary CLICK2GO, online ordering, and our curbside pickup option.”



The commissary doesn’t just provide convenience and savings for its customers. The commissary is also a place that provides a sense of community in a modern, clean, safe environment as well as thousands of name brands, Commissary Store Brands and healthy living options with dietitian-approved products, fueling stations and recipes, along with exceptional customer service.



“I am so proud to be able to get out and educate our patrons on their commissary benefit,” Saucedo added. “They earned it by serving their country honorably, and I think if they shop the commissary once, they will see their benefit at work and will continue their commissary shopping experience.”



For more information on what your local commissary can offer, visit commissaries.com.

