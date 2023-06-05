SETAF-AF Celebrates Army Heritage Month

Photo By Pfc. Samantha Powers | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Samantha Powers | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and Cpt. Henry Manning, aide de camp to the commanding general of SETAF-AF, run during the Army Heritage 5K at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy. SETAF-AF provides U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe & Africa a dedicated headquarters to synchronize Army activities in Africa and scalable crisis response options in Africa and Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Samantha Powers) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) celebrated the annual Army Heritage Month Jun. 2, 2023, here at Caserma Ederle.



Through multiple events, including a 5K run, the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), as well as a luncheon for Soldiers, families and civilians, SETAF-AF joined numerous other Army units in celebration of the Army’s upcoming 247th birthday.



In May 2019, the secretary of the Army approved Army Directive 2019-20 implementing Army Heritage Month into the Army’s equal opportunity program. The directive was effective immediately and applied to the active Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve components. It established June as Army Heritage Month, centered around the Army birthday on Jun. 14.



“Army Heritage Month is a time to commemorate every Soldier who has served in the Army for the past 247 years,” said U.S. Army Master Sgt. Elaina Paxton, equal opportunity advisor and program manager, U.S. Army Materiel Command.



This year’s event featured several family-friendly activities including team building exercises. Soldiers performed the ACFT, working together while taking turns in the different events.



For instance, some individuals performed the sprint-drag-carry, a multi-stage event involving dragging a weighted sled, side shuffling, running while carrying kettlebells, then sprinting. Afterwards, individuals were tasked with answering an equal opportunity question.



To increase the fun, participants were challenged to balance a balloon on strings, while running from one side of the field to the other. Once delivered successfully to the other side of the field, they had to piece together the equal opportunity logo in a puzzle.



At the culminating luncheon, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, commanding general of SETAF-AF, gave a speech about what Army Heritage means.



“I firmly believe we are better because of our diversity because having multiple perspectives about the complex problems that we face helps us to arrive at better solutions,” Wasmund said, “It helps us to lead better in our ranks and helps us to make better decisions when we need to make those decisions.”



