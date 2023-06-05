NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Personal Property Offices Here to Help with PCS Moves

Photo By Russ Stewart | Movers unload household goods during delivery as the Navy continues to support...... read more read more Photo By Russ Stewart | Movers unload household goods during delivery as the Navy continues to support servicemembers throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (US Navy photo by Russell Stewart/RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

Now that the calendar has turned over to June we have entered the peak moving season. The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Personal Property Offices (PPO) are hard at work taking care of customers during this peak season and with a little planning it can be easier for everyone involved to prevent a stressful evolution.

According to NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Personal Property Director David Stone, the most important service the PPO’s provide is coordinating and paying for customer property storage or shipments or as an alternative they also provide guidance on self-procured shipments and compensation allowances. He said the most important thing their customers can do is to begin the process as prepared and educated as possible. “With customer’s using ‘self-counsel’ they sometimes miss key information that should be read in advance to prevent moves from going sideways,” said Stone.

Stone said customers should become familiar with Military One Source and Navy Customer websites to help identify their responsibilities and the Transportation Service Provider (TSP)/Agent responsibilities. A good place for customers to start is www.navsup.navy.mil/household and www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-pcs/plan-to-move/pcs-and-military-moves.

During 2022, the Norfolk PPO counseling team processed 12,451 shipment applications through the Defense Personal Property System (DPS) in an average of 5.3 days from the time a customer submitted their application. Stone advises that customers should allow at least a 21 day lead time to schedule a shipment, and during the peak summer season it’s best to allow six weeks. The best practice is to submit your application as soon as you receive orders.

Stone offered the most important tip to avoiding common pitfalls when planning a move is to be flexible. “Weather, equipment and manpower issues do happen and could cause delays,” said Stone. “These delays are not just inconvenient but can have financial impacts as well. Customers should leave some flexibility in their schedules to accommodate “the unexpected.”

Stone offered a second tip that customers should set aside any items they might need during travel to ensure movers do not pack them. “Passports and other travel documents, medications, uniforms, cherished toys - anything not planned for packing should be secured out of the movers reach,” advised Stone.

He also advised that appliances and other items need to be properly prepared for the move. “Disconnect anything in the home from the building and other items,” said Stone. “Anything mounted or connected to anything else must be disconnected by the customer. Drain, clean and dry anything that is being included in the shipment, including refrigerators, water beds, lawn mowers and any other item that uses fuel or water.”

Customers should always wait until they have a confirmed carrier and moving date before providing notice to vacate their current home. “Customers can prevent unnecessary stress and last minute scrambling by NOT giving notice to vacate their residence prior to ensuring a moving agency is assigned to service their shipment,” said Stone.

Most importantly, Stone cautions customers to ensure their home is clean and ready to receive movers. “Vendors cannot come in and provide services if a customer has not at least organized and ensured everything is clean and free of soil and pest infestations. Insect infestations and dirty homes are encountered frequently and vendors will not provide service if they are see a concern for mold in homes or storage units that can result in health risks and skyrocketing costs for professional remediation services. Homes should be safe to access, enter and work in, including clear walkways. Ensure the residence is accessible by pavement vice muddy or snowy driveways and paths and treat for pests in advance of scheduling a mover.”

With a little research and proper planning, customers should be able to look forward to a relatively stress-free move. Your local HHG office can provide all necessary information to get started, or call 855-HHG-MOVE.