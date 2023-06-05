Massachusetts Guardsman epitomizes Army's "Be All You Can Be" slogan

Photo By Sgt. Tianna Field | Spc. Luca Norian, an infantryman with the Massachusetts Army National Guard, enlisted...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tianna Field | Spc. Luca Norian, an infantryman with the Massachusetts Army National Guard, enlisted in 2020 and, utilizing the split training option, attended Basic Combat Training (BCT) at Fort Moore, Georgia, the summer before his senior year of high school. After graduation, he attended Advanced Individual Training (AIT), where he learned about the Ranger Team Leader Initiative (RTLI) course and decided to attend. That was the start of a journey that would take him through RTLI, the Ranger Training Assessment Course (RTAC), Ranger School, Airborne School (Where he earned the distinction of Honor Graduate), and Pathfinder School. Spc. Norian was a first-time "Go" for all parts of these schools and had the unique experience of being classmates with many of his previous course instructors during Pathfinder. Norian credits the RTLI program, run by the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center, for helping set him up for success. (Photos provided by Spc. Luca Norian) see less | View Image Page

As the U.S. Army prepares to celebrate Army Heritage Month and its 248th birthday, Spc. Luca Norian, a Massachusetts National Guard Soldier, recently completed Basic Combat Training, Advanced Individual Training, Army Ranger School, Airborne School, and Pathfinder School, all before his 21st birthday.



"Spc. Norian is a great example of a young American seizing the opportunities presented to him and coming out on top," said Sgt. Maj. John Askins, the senior enlisted advisor for the Deputy Commanding General – Army National Guard at the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Moore, Ga. "He stands out as an example for his generation, having volunteered to become a citizen-soldier and then faced some of the most mentally and physically challenging courses the Army offers."



Norian recalls the image of drill sergeants carrying buckets of water and running next to him as he arrived at Basic Combat Training.



"I watched a lot of videos and thought I knew what to expect at basic training, but I wasn't expecting to see a drill sergeant working with us instead of just yelling," he said.



During their first team-building exercise, Soldiers must navigate obstacles, carry equipment, and move with their assigned team in a stressful environment. Known as "The First 100 Yards." This event pays homage to the infantry's role of closing the last 100 yards in combat. Drill sergeants demonstrate the tasks and participate in the activities alongside the trainees.



Norian attended basic training after high school graduation, but unlike many of his peers, he started his first year of college before returning to Fort Moore to complete his Advanced Individual Training. He enlisted through the National Guard's split-training option, which allows high school students to enlist while still a junior, finish that year, and attend basic training during the summer between their junior and senior years. Following high school graduation, they attend AIT to train for their job.



Norian left basic training motivated to set a higher standard for himself.



"I returned to AIT with a better attitude and aggressively pursued leadership opportunities," said Norian.



At the halfway point of AIT, 1st Lt. Sean Mills from the Army National Guard's (ARNG) Warrior Training Center (WTC) talked to Norian's class about Ranger School opportunities and the Ranger Team Leader Initiative (RTLI) program.



Norian was surprised he got into ranger school.



"I first learned about Army Rangers when I was 12 years old and always wanted to be one, but didn't think I would get an opportunity," said Norian.



Most notably, he completed all phases of each school successfully the first time. Historically, only about 20 percent of Ranger School students can finish without having to restart training due to rigorous course standards.



Ranger School is the Army's premier leadership school and a pinnacle of the infantry training pipeline. It is a proving ground for Soldiers to become small unit leaders.



"When assessing Ranger School candidates, we look for strong will," said Mills. "Norian had a high level of natural fitness and intelligence, but what I remember most is his maturity, military bearing and self-discipline."



From that point, Norian never looked back and secured a spot in the next class. He graduated from Ranger School and immediately entered Airborne and Pathfinder schools.



Norian felt compelled to work even harder after earning his ranger tab.



"When I got to Airborne School, I immediately felt pressure to perform," said Norian." I felt like I had to get everything on my first try."



As a testament to his hard work, he earned recognition as the honor graduate of his airborne class. Among his classmates at Airborne School and Pathfinder School were former drill sergeants and Ranger instructors.



Also joining him as a classmate during Pathfinder School was Mills.



“Completing Pathfinder requires an extremely high level of academic performance, work ethic and ability that is rare for his rank and time in service,” said Mills. “His former cadre and I were incredibly proud to watch him develop and succeed.”



The RTLI program identifies high-performing and physically fit ARNG Soldiers. It tracks their progress during basic training and AIT on their physical fitness, leadership skills, grit, fortitude, and potential to be successful.



“The purpose of the RTLI program is to increase the amount of enlisted Ranger qualified Soldiers throughout the Army National Guard,” said Mr. Thomas Siter, Deputy Commander for the Army National Guard’s Warrior Training Center at Fort More, Ga.



The RTLI program is 30 days LONG and focuses on assessing and preparing Soldiers to complete the top five attrition events during the Ranger Assessment Phase (RAP) of Ranger School. The ARNG WTC is the only Department of Defense agency offering the Ranger School pipeline directly from basic training.



Norian fondly remembers his grandfather, who served in the Korean War and earned a Purple Heart and commendation medal.



"I'm very lucky to have a supportive family," said Norian. "I often wonder what Grandpa would think of what I'm doing now."



Norian's entire family and girlfriend traveled from Massachusetts to attend his Ranger School graduation at Fort Moore, Ga. Though he never had the opportunity to serve, Norian's father was fully supportive. He had the honor of pinning his Ranger tab during the graduation ceremony.



Currently, Norian is assigned with the 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry Regiment, in Agawam, Mass. Known as "The Nation's First," the Massachusetts National Guard is one of the oldest organizations in the U.S. Army.



Norian is now a college sophomore, studying data science and foreign languages and developing his background and technical skills for his future career.



"Spc. Norian epitomizes 'Be All You Can Be,'" said Sgt. Maj. Askins. "His hard work and accomplishments so far speak a lot to his dedication and potential as a citizen-soldier."



The U.S. Army celebrates its birthday and Flag Day on June 14th, which provides an opportunity to thank and honor all who have served in the Army in the last 248 years. Army Heritage Month, also in June, recognizes the achievements and contributions of Soldiers, families and civilians while embracing the diversity and experiences that enhance military effectiveness.



For additional information about the Army National Guard’s Warrior Training Center, contact 706-544-7523 or visit the WTC website. https://www.moore.army.mil/tenant/wtc/



For additional information, visit the ARNORTH website or contact the U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) and JFLCC public affairs office at 210-247-8852 and usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@army.mil.



Visit the ARNORTH DVIDS page for the latest photos.



Sgt. Tianna Field contributed to this story.